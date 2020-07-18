All apartments in Westchester County
Find more places like 448 Long Ridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westchester County, NY
/
448 Long Ridge Road
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

448 Long Ridge Road

448 Long Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

448 Long Ridge Road, Westchester County, NY 10576

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Reminiscent of an English country house this classic 4/5 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath colonial includes graciously proportioned-rooms, fine interior detailing and stylish decoration. The house is set up for easy yet elegant entertaining. Sited on over 6 acres of open fields, breath taking gardens and stunning western views. An in-ground pool and terraces are incorporated into this idyllic setting. Additionally the property is adjacent to 935 acres of the Mianus River Preserve. 4.2 miles of hiking trails in your backyard. Available October 1st ,2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 448 Long Ridge Road have any available units?
448 Long Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchester County, NY.
What amenities does 448 Long Ridge Road have?
Some of 448 Long Ridge Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 448 Long Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
448 Long Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 448 Long Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 448 Long Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchester County.
Does 448 Long Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 448 Long Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 448 Long Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 448 Long Ridge Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 448 Long Ridge Road have a pool?
Yes, 448 Long Ridge Road has a pool.
Does 448 Long Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 448 Long Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 448 Long Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 448 Long Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 448 Long Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 448 Long Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Somers
49 Clayton
Yorktown Heights, NY 10505
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St
New Rochelle, NY 10801
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St.
Yonkers, NY 10701
The Apex at 290
290 E Main St
Elmsford, NY 10523
The View on Nob Hill
32 Nob Hill Dr
Elmsford, NY 10523
Avalon Ossining
217 N Highland Ave
Ossining, NY 10562
The Mariner
21 Willett Ave
Port Chester, NY 10573
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street
Yonkers, NY 10701

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYHackensack, NJFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJEdgewater, NJ
Port Chester, NYGlen Cove, NYWestwood, NJGreenwich, CTRidgefield, NJHuntington Station, NYBronxville, NYElmsford, NYTarrytown, NYHartsdale, NYSouth Nyack, NYEastchester, NY
Tuckahoe, NYSleepy Hollow, NYPiermont, NYPelham Manor, NYHastings-on-Hudson, NYMount Vernon, NYIrvington, NYLarchmont, NYNew City, NYBergenfield, NJHighland Falls, NYWest Haverstraw, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New York
American Musical and Dramatic Academy