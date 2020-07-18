448 Long Ridge Road

Amenities

Reminiscent of an English country house this classic 4/5 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath colonial includes graciously proportioned-rooms, fine interior detailing and stylish decoration. The house is set up for easy yet elegant entertaining. Sited on over 6 acres of open fields, breath taking gardens and stunning western views. An in-ground pool and terraces are incorporated into this idyllic setting. Additionally the property is adjacent to 935 acres of the Mianus River Preserve. 4.2 miles of hiking trails in your backyard. Available October 1st ,2020