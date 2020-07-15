300 High Point Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets 24hr gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool bike storage guest parking lobby sauna

This Spacious 2Br-1.5 Bath features 2 Terraces-One off the Living room and the other off the Dining Area-New Energy Efficient Windows-2 Walk in Closets and Double Closet-Assigned Parking from the back plus Plenty Parking for 2nd Car or Guest Parking. This Secluded Well Kept Complex (Yet Close to All) Features Large Olympic Sized Pool, Sundecks-Kiddy Pool, 24 Hour Fitness Center-Saunas-24 Hour Gatehouse, Clubhouse-Community room, Bike Room-On Site Management & Supers on Site--Credit Check & Income check to be done.References to be Done-High Point Condo Brochures-Lobby and Hallways to be Newly Refurbished-Income & Credit Check & References-Exact Accurate Layouts from High Point Available-No Dogs, No Pets