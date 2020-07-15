All apartments in Westchester County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

300 High Point Drive

300 High Point Drive · (516) 864-8111
Location

300 High Point Drive, Westchester County, NY 10530

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 513 · Avail. now

$2,575

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1283 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bike storage
guest parking
lobby
sauna
This Spacious 2Br-1.5 Bath features 2 Terraces-One off the Living room and the other off the Dining Area-New Energy Efficient Windows-2 Walk in Closets and Double Closet-Assigned Parking from the back plus Plenty Parking for 2nd Car or Guest Parking. This Secluded Well Kept Complex (Yet Close to All) Features Large Olympic Sized Pool, Sundecks-Kiddy Pool, 24 Hour Fitness Center-Saunas-24 Hour Gatehouse, Clubhouse-Community room, Bike Room-On Site Management & Supers on Site--Credit Check & Income check to be done.References to be Done-High Point Condo Brochures-Lobby and Hallways to be Newly Refurbished-Income & Credit Check & References-Exact Accurate Layouts from High Point Available-No Dogs, No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 High Point Drive have any available units?
300 High Point Drive has a unit available for $2,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 300 High Point Drive have?
Some of 300 High Point Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 High Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
300 High Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 High Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 300 High Point Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchester County.
Does 300 High Point Drive offer parking?
Yes, 300 High Point Drive offers parking.
Does 300 High Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 High Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 High Point Drive have a pool?
Yes, 300 High Point Drive has a pool.
Does 300 High Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 300 High Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 300 High Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 High Point Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 High Point Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 High Point Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
