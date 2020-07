Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities parking

Situated in close proximity to parks (Harbor Island), shopping/restaurants (Mamaroneck Ave.) and two Metro North stations, Mamaroneck Gardens affords tenants the best that Westchester has to offer. Hardwood floors throughout, granite counters and lots of natural light make this 1 Bedroom/1 Bath apartment stand out. Can be rented furnished or unfurnished.