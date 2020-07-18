15 Route 138

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Choose your artistry here, Currier & Ives or Thomas Kinkade? Come home to this charming Brick & Stone home, lovingly restored, ready to move right in! See the timeless beauty of this lovely home, the wood floors, meticulous mouldings and trim, FPL, spindles from yesteryear, updated kitchen w/quartz tops, newer baths. Original stone & brick, newer roof, new patio finished with high quality materials and craftsman ship. An unbelievable commuters location! just 1 MINUTE to the Goldens Bridge RR and I684 ramp, houses of worship, All set from it's gated entry on 3+ private acres.