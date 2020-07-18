All apartments in Westchester County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

15 Route 138

15 Goldens Bridge Road · (845) 222-9689
Location

15 Goldens Bridge Road, Westchester County, NY 10589

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2305 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Choose your artistry here, Currier & Ives or Thomas Kinkade? Come home to this charming Brick & Stone home, lovingly restored, ready to move right in! See the timeless beauty of this lovely home, the wood floors, meticulous mouldings and trim, FPL, spindles from yesteryear, updated kitchen w/quartz tops, newer baths. Original stone & brick, newer roof, new patio finished with high quality materials and craftsman ship. An unbelievable commuters location! just 1 MINUTE to the Goldens Bridge RR and I684 ramp, houses of worship, All set from it's gated entry on 3+ private acres.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Route 138 have any available units?
15 Route 138 has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 Route 138 have?
Some of 15 Route 138's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Route 138 currently offering any rent specials?
15 Route 138 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Route 138 pet-friendly?
No, 15 Route 138 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchester County.
Does 15 Route 138 offer parking?
Yes, 15 Route 138 offers parking.
Does 15 Route 138 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Route 138 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Route 138 have a pool?
No, 15 Route 138 does not have a pool.
Does 15 Route 138 have accessible units?
No, 15 Route 138 does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Route 138 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Route 138 has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Route 138 have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Route 138 does not have units with air conditioning.
