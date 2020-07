Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils microwave

Available 08/01/20 Large and Renovated Alcove Studio with Parking - Property Id: 118673



***1 month broker fee***



HUGE alcove studio apt for rent! Hardwood floors throughout. Can easily accommodate a large bed, huge couch, and entertainment system. New light fixtures.



Wall AC unit included and 1 parking spot. This is a must see!



***Please note. This apt is currently tenant occupied. The pics represent how the apt is going to look for next tenant***



Shared laundry.



Will not last!

No Pets Allowed



