2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:26 PM
75 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Valley Stream, NY
Valley Stream
49 N Central Avenue
49 North Central Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1067 sqft
One month free rent being offered as incentive.
Results within 1 mile of Valley Stream
Woodmere
302 Longacre Avenue
302 Longacre Avenue, Woodmere, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Elevator Brick building with ample street parking, Walk to LIRR, Spacious, quiet & bright 2 Bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, Hardwood Floors, Aprox 1100 sq ft., Laundry & Storage in the Basement.
Results within 5 miles of Valley Stream
Rockville Centre
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
1202 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,876
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Far Rockaway
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
Coastal community on the edge of Queens and Long Island, an easy train ride from the heart of the city. Spacious residential apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, separate dining rooms and remodeled kitchens.
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1191 sqft
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Brookville
143-60 230th St
143-60 230th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
4000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 143-60 230th St in Queens. View photos, descriptions and more!
Laurelton
138-43 Springfield Blvd
138-43 Springfield Boulevard, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Excellent Opportunity To Rent A Fully Renovated Two Bedroom Apartment & Basement In Prime Springfield Gardens.
Lawrence
260 Central Avenue
260 Central Avenue, Lawrence, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1422 sqft
Luxurious Condominium With 5 Star Amenities, 3rd Floor, 2BR, 2.5 Bath Apt In Elevator Bldg, LR/DR, Wood & Granite Kitchen W/Stainless Steel Appliances & Granite Island, Terrace, Washer/Dryer, Beautiful Eye To Detail. Parking & Storage Included.
Central District
125 E Broadway
125 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
Luxury High Rise Building Located In The Heart Of Long Beach, Ny Seconds To The Beach And Minutes To Lirr. South Facing, Large 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Pvt Laundry, Gas Fireplace, Wood Floors, Ample Closets, Private Deck & Beautiful Oceanviews.
Island Park
13 Washington Place
13 Washington Place, Island Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13 Washington Place in Island Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
New Hyde Park
521 Hillside Blvd
521 Hillside Boulevard, New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Lovely 2 Bedroom House Rental w/ Full Finished Basement that Features a Full Bath, Laundry & Entertainment Space.
Atlantic Beach
73 Acapulco Street
73 Acapulco Street, Atlantic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$30,000
1052 sqft
THIS ADORABLE COTTAGE L/R D/R KIT DEN 2 BRM, 2 BTH COULD BE YOURS THIS SUMMER. LOCATED 1 BLOCK FROM A PRIVATE BEACH. PLENTY OF PARKING IN PRIVATE DRIVEWAY.
Queens Village
88-48 212th Place
88-48 212th Place, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Updated 2 BR, 1 1/2 BA House with 3rd Floor Bonus Room on Corner Property. House has 2 Walk-In Closets, Front and Rear Enclosed Porches. Tenant has Full Use of Yard. Q36 Bus Stop on Corner. 1 Block from Hillside Ave (Q43) and Clearview Expressway
South Floral Park
381 Marguerite Avenue
381 Marguerite Avenue, South Floral Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Beautiful 2 large bedrooms, 2 bath with Jacuzzi Rental is Floral Park. Home features cathedral ceilings, CAC , Gas fireplace, and Large Eat-In Kitchen. All utilities are included in rent. 1 Parking spot included.
Garden City
100 Hilton Avenue
100 Hilton Avenue, Garden City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,600
Move-in ready. Completely renovated unit features open kitchen w/high end stainless appliances & new, efficient vent for cooktop, marble baths, hardwood floors, custom moldings & recessed lighting.
Garden City South
484 Croyden Road
484 Croydon Road, Garden City South, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
This great rental house is situated in the desirable neighborhood of Garden City South & it is nestled away on a dead end road.
Rochdale
134-59 174th Street
134-59 174th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Completely Renovated, Clean & Bright, New Appliances, Turn-key 2/3 Bedroom Apartment. Use of Driveway & Yard included. No Pets, No Smoking, Convenient to Shopping, LIRR and other Public Transportation Providers. Good Credit Score A Must.
Cedarhurst
641 Chestnut Street
641 Chestnut Street, Cedarhurst, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
Townhouse Rental Unit on the First Floor with a private finished basement. Fully Renovated.
Far Rockaway
631 B 9th Street
631 Beach 9th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
Brick Elevator building, laundry on the First floor, hardwood Floors, New EIK, Renovated 1.5 Bathrooms, Spacious unit
Bellerose Floral Park
244-36 85th Ave
244-36 85th Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
First Floor of a Two Family House with 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room. Close to Hillside Ave. Access to All Major Highways. School District #26.
East Rockaway
237 Marina Pointe Drive
237 Marina Pointe Dr, East Rockaway, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 237 Marina Pointe Drive in East Rockaway. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown Long Beach
185 W Park Avenue
185 West Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
950 sqft
Bright & spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo in desirable Park Ave. Bldg. Penthouse unit with City/Bay views. Wood & ceramic floors, Cathedral ceilings, Jacuzzi bath, washer/dryer in unit. Lots of closets/storage.
West End
31 Virginia Avenue
31 Virginia Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$14,000
Whole House August $14000 Diamond Condition West End 2 Bdrm, 2 Full Baths On Wide Beach Block. Kit Features, S.S. Appl & Granite Countertops. First Floor Has 9 Ft Ceilings, Recessed Lighting & Hrdwd Floors.
