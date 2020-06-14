Apartment List
104 Apartments for rent in Tuckahoe, NY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Tuckahoe renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, part...
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
8 Units Available
Quarry Place
64 Midland Pl, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,249
1267 sqft
At Quarry Place at Tuckahoe we offer spacious one- and two- bedroom apartment homes that feature stylish, top-of-the-line features and finishes. Elevated by an impressive collection of amenities, this is a home designed for the lifestyle you love.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1 Oak Ave
1 Oak Avenue, Tuckahoe, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Convertible 2 bedrooms into 3 bedrooms - Property Id: 300625 Best of Westchester County 2 blocks from the Tuckahoe train station.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
4 Consulate Drive
4 Consulate Drive, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
700 sqft
Beautiful, Sunny, Spacious one bedroom Condo, in a well maintained building & complex with security guard at front gate. Update kitchen, quartz counter-tops & Stainless Steel appliances, updated bathroom, Wood laminate floors throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
50 Columbus Avenue
50 Columbus Ave, Tuckahoe, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,200
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom sun-filled apartment with hard wood floors in sought after Tower Club building where you can enjoy an indoor pool, racketball court, exercise room, men and woman's steam and sauna rooms, tennis court, community room and 24 hour concierge.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
111 Sagamore Road
111 Sagamore Road, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
950 sqft
Why not make this your next home... This lovely lower level 2 bedroom unit in well maintained walk-up building is bright & over sized comes with fabulous south west views. Kitchen, bath updated, refinished hardwood floors,freshly painted.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
396 Columbus Avenue
396 Columbus Avenue, Tuckahoe, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1000 sqft
CONVENIENCE***BEAUTIFUL***BRIGHT - This sunlit 3 bedroom, 1 bath apartment home offers everything you will need: 4 minute walk to the Train, Laundry in the basement, parking for one car in the garage, along with storage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
22 Pleasant Place
22 Pleasant Place, Tuckahoe, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1100 sqft
Located just a 5 minute walk to the Tuckahoe train station, this renovated 3 bedroom apartment has new windows, hardwood floors. New kitchen with quartz countertops, new wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Tuckahoe
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
7 Units Available
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,595
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,399
1994 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
10 Alden Place
10 Alden Place, Mount Vernon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
950 sqft
Fabulous Two Bedroom Alden Place Apartment. This Bronxville PO, Mount Vernon School District, two bedroom apartment is a five minute walk to Bronxville shops, dining and the Metro North station.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
65 Avon Road
65 Avon Road, Bronxville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2840 sqft
Attractive Bronxville Village split-level home for rent, offering a great lay-out and terrific views.
Results within 5 miles of Tuckahoe
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Downtown Yonkers
15 Units Available
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,658
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,879
1100 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and views of NYC. Garage parking available. Work out at the fitness center. Close to Yonkers Brewing Company. Easy access to I-87.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
15 Units Available
The Danforth at Dobbs Ferry
100 Danforth, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,920
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,854
1271 sqft
Just 25 miles from Manhattan, and near new shopping and entertainment. Many interior upgrades, including floor-to-ceiling windows, chef-inspired kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, entertainment lounge and lavish pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Downtown Yonkers
12 Units Available
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,698
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,345
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Downtown Yonkers
84 Units Available
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,770
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1152 sqft
Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Downtown New Rochelle
102 Units Available
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,911
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1079 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Downtown Yonkers
11 Units Available
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,079
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown New Rochelle
8 Units Available
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,938
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,392
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,066
1048 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 11 at 05:42pm
5 Units Available
Harbor House
15 Davenport Ave, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,549
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
Waterfront luxury living just 30 minutes from Manhattan. Amenities include garage parking, bike storage, elevator and children's playground. Walk to the subway or the neighborhood park.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 11 at 05:38pm
2 Units Available
Drake House
207 Drake Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,549
1 Bedroom
$1,849
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient Westchester location just 30 minutes from Manhattan via the Metro North Rail. Smoke-free building with elevator and extra storage. Units with full appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 05:13pm
Downtown New Rochelle
2 Units Available
The Lombardi
11 Park Pl, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1090 sqft
"The Lombardi" is named for the town of Guardia Lombardi, in Avellino, Italy. The town was built between 595 and 600 A.D. by warriors from southern Sweden.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Getty Square
Contact for Availability
Glenwood Gardens
95-117 Ravine Ave, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
935 sqft
Located in the Yonkers Waterfront District, near Hudson River. Renovated historical building with on-site laundry, elevator access and reserved parking. Apartments offer hardwood floors, bright interiors, modern kitchens.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
106 Fourth Avenue
106 Fourth Avenue, Pelham, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,730
635 sqft
Available 07/01/20 106 Fourth Avenue -Third Floor Front - Property Id: 300761 Bright, sunny 1bd/1ba with eat-in kitchen in a small, quiet, and safe pre-war walk-up building. Available first week of July.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Edenwald
1 Unit Available
3909 SECOR AVE PH Basement
3909 Secor Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Unit Basement Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Furnished Studio apartment - Property Id: 201266 Beautiful studio apartment in large 3 family house. One block to subway. Walking distance to grocery stores and restaurants.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Bryn Mawr
1 Unit Available
57 Farquhar Ave 2
57 Farquhar Avenue, Yonkers, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
Unit 2 Available 06/15/20 2BR, 1B, LR, EIK-NO BROKERS FEE-BRYN MAWR YONKERS - Property Id: 297358 Bright and renovated 2 bedroom apartment on 2nd floor of private house w/ eat-in kitchen, located on top of small hill w/ 300 ft elevation views and
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Tuckahoe, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Tuckahoe renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

