50 Columbus Avenue.

One Bedroom Unit with 9' ceilings at The Tower Club, located just minutes from Tuckahoe Metro North Train Station (approx. 32 minutes to Grand Central Station). The Tower Club Condominium complex has an indoor swimming pool, gym and exercise room, racquetball court, community room available for large parties and outdoor patio with gas barbecues. Laundry rooms are located on each floor. Front desk is staffed 24 x 7 to accommodate your guests and sign for packages when you are away. Unless the tenant is receiving a government voucher for the full amount of rent, prospective tenants must have a 700 or higher credit score and a minimum salary that exceeds 3 times the annual rent. The condominium association and the management company charge the following fees that are the responsibility of the tenant: $250 move in fee; $250 move out fee; $300 lease application fee; and a $500 refundable move in security deposit.