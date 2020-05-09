All apartments in Tuckahoe
50 Columbus Avenue.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:51 PM

50 Columbus Avenue

50 Columbus Ave · (914) 484-6520
Location

50 Columbus Ave, Tuckahoe, NY 10707

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$2,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

One Bedroom Unit with 9' ceilings at The Tower Club, located just minutes from Tuckahoe Metro North Train Station (approx. 32 minutes to Grand Central Station). The Tower Club Condominium complex has an indoor swimming pool, gym and exercise room, racquetball court, community room available for large parties and outdoor patio with gas barbecues. Laundry rooms are located on each floor. Front desk is staffed 24 x 7 to accommodate your guests and sign for packages when you are away. Unless the tenant is receiving a government voucher for the full amount of rent, prospective tenants must have a 700 or higher credit score and a minimum salary that exceeds 3 times the annual rent. The condominium association and the management company charge the following fees that are the responsibility of the tenant: $250 move in fee; $250 move out fee; $300 lease application fee; and a $500 refundable move in security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 50 Columbus Avenue have any available units?
50 Columbus Avenue has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 50 Columbus Avenue have?
Some of 50 Columbus Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Columbus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
50 Columbus Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Columbus Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 50 Columbus Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tuckahoe.
Does 50 Columbus Avenue offer parking?
No, 50 Columbus Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 50 Columbus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Columbus Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Columbus Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 50 Columbus Avenue has a pool.
Does 50 Columbus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 50 Columbus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Columbus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 Columbus Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Columbus Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 Columbus Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

