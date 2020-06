Amenities

dishwasher parking pool elevator range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool

Unit is vacant and can be shown following Covid - 19 guidelines. Masks and gloves must be worn. Great 2 bedroom 2 bath in gated complex with pool walking distance to Metro North. Close to parkways and stores and Bronx River path with serene wooded views from the living room and master bedroom. Ample closet space throughout this sunny spacious unit. Easy access to Bronx River path and to Crestwood or Tuckahoe train station. 1 assigned parking spot included.