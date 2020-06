Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful Colonial with 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms and Office Room. 2500 Sq Ft Luxury Living Space with New Painting. New Roof. New Fence for Backyard. Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances including New Electric Range and New Refrigerator. New Washer, New Drier and New Tank Water Heater. Large Master Bedroom with Jacuzzi Bathtub and Shower. 3 Skylights, New Hardwood Floors, New Baseboards for 2 Upstairs Bedrooms. Minutes to All.