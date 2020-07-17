All apartments in Suffolk County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

62 Eleanor Avenue

62 Eleanor Avenue · (516) 522-2859
Location

62 Eleanor Avenue, Suffolk County, NY 11950
Mastic

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 62 Eleanor Avenue · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Completely updated 3 bed / 1 bath - Welcome to 62 Eleanor Ave. See video tour at www.rpmlandmark.com. This home has been updated top to bottom. New kitchen featuring white shaker style cabinets, high end stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and wood look ceramic tile. Updated bath with large vanity and new bath fixtures, Open floor plan to living and dining areas keep the space light and bright. Other features include: new carpeting, full basement with washer and dryer, off street parking. spacious rear yard. Pet friendly with approval, must meet minimum requirements: Max occupancy 4 people, no smoking, credit score 650 or better, Combined occupant income of 66k per year.

(RLNE5891839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 Eleanor Avenue have any available units?
62 Eleanor Avenue has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 62 Eleanor Avenue have?
Some of 62 Eleanor Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 Eleanor Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
62 Eleanor Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Eleanor Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 62 Eleanor Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 62 Eleanor Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 62 Eleanor Avenue offers parking.
Does 62 Eleanor Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 62 Eleanor Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Eleanor Avenue have a pool?
No, 62 Eleanor Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 62 Eleanor Avenue have accessible units?
No, 62 Eleanor Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Eleanor Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 62 Eleanor Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 62 Eleanor Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 62 Eleanor Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 62 Eleanor Avenue?
Add a Message
