62 Eleanor Avenue

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Completely updated 3 bed / 1 bath - Welcome to 62 Eleanor Ave. See video tour at www.rpmlandmark.com. This home has been updated top to bottom. New kitchen featuring white shaker style cabinets, high end stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and wood look ceramic tile. Updated bath with large vanity and new bath fixtures, Open floor plan to living and dining areas keep the space light and bright. Other features include: new carpeting, full basement with washer and dryer, off street parking. spacious rear yard. Pet friendly with approval, must meet minimum requirements: Max occupancy 4 people, no smoking, credit score 650 or better, Combined occupant income of 66k per year.



(RLNE5891839)