Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub cable included extra storage fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill internet access dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking pet friendly alarm system basketball court conference room hot tub package receiving

Avalon Commons in Smithtown, NY offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes that include the ultimate in comfort and convenience. These magnificent, newly renovated apartment homes, located in one of Long Island’s most prestigious communities, will entice you in every way. Apartments at Avalon Commons are equipped with a wide range of high quality amenities such as spacious walk-in closets, lofts with vaulted ceilings, central air conditioning, high speed internet, and gourmet kitchens. Community amenities include a landscaped BBQ area with new seating, an outdoor swimming pool with a sundeck, a state of the art fitness center, picnic areas, a playground and much more.