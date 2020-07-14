All apartments in Coram
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:32 AM

The Point at Pine Ridge

1 Avalon Pines Dr · (631) 213-8276
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Up to $2000 Off Your 1st Month's Rent for a LIMITED TIME ONLY.* *Offer applies to new leases that begin by 7/31/2020. Contact a leasing agent for details.
Location

1 Avalon Pines Dr, Coram, NY 11727
Coram

Price and availability

VERIFIED 43 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2427 · Avail. Sep 17

$2,248

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Unit 0509 · Avail. Oct 14

$2,264

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 839 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1308 · Avail. now

$2,663

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1350 sqft

Unit 0107 · Avail. Aug 21

$2,684

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1302 sqft

Unit 1103 · Avail. Aug 31

$2,825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1385 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Point at Pine Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
hardwood floors
extra storage
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
conference room
internet access
package receiving
At The Point at Pine Ridge in Coram, NY, we believe elevating where you live is about blending it seamlessly with how you live. Set next to the stunning Pine Ridge Golf Club, The Point at Pine Ridge brings a refined lifestyle to a charming Long Island hamlet. Discover tranquil grounds and thoughtfully designed one- and two-bedroom homes, many with golf course views. All of our apartments feature gourmet kitchens, washer and dryers, spacious closets, private patios or balconies, open concept floor plans with high ceilings and so much more.

Our community also boasts unrivaled amenities including a sparkling outdoor swimming pool with a sundeck, fully-equipped fitness center, beautifully landscaped barbecue and picnic area, tennis court and the adjacent golf course, all of which are here to make your life that much better. This is not just apartment living. This is living up.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $150 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $700 Amenity Fee
Additional: Trash: $25/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $600 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Attached Garage: Included with select Townhomes; Detached Garage: $125/month; Surface Lot: $10/month (Assigned space).
Storage Details: Storage unit: $30/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Point at Pine Ridge have any available units?
The Point at Pine Ridge has 24 units available starting at $2,248 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Coram, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coram Rent Report.
What amenities does The Point at Pine Ridge have?
Some of The Point at Pine Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Point at Pine Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
The Point at Pine Ridge is offering the following rent specials: Up to $2000 Off Your 1st Month's Rent for a LIMITED TIME ONLY.* *Offer applies to new leases that begin by 7/31/2020. Contact a leasing agent for details.
Is The Point at Pine Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, The Point at Pine Ridge is pet friendly.
Does The Point at Pine Ridge offer parking?
Yes, The Point at Pine Ridge offers parking.
Does The Point at Pine Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Point at Pine Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Point at Pine Ridge have a pool?
Yes, The Point at Pine Ridge has a pool.
Does The Point at Pine Ridge have accessible units?
No, The Point at Pine Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does The Point at Pine Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Point at Pine Ridge has units with dishwashers.
