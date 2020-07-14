Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors extra storage microwave oven Property Amenities basketball court carport clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly alarm system conference room internet access package receiving

At The Point at Pine Ridge in Coram, NY, we believe elevating where you live is about blending it seamlessly with how you live. Set next to the stunning Pine Ridge Golf Club, The Point at Pine Ridge brings a refined lifestyle to a charming Long Island hamlet. Discover tranquil grounds and thoughtfully designed one- and two-bedroom homes, many with golf course views. All of our apartments feature gourmet kitchens, washer and dryers, spacious closets, private patios or balconies, open concept floor plans with high ceilings and so much more.



Our community also boasts unrivaled amenities including a sparkling outdoor swimming pool with a sundeck, fully-equipped fitness center, beautifully landscaped barbecue and picnic area, tennis court and the adjacent golf course, all of which are here to make your life that much better. This is not just apartment living. This is living up.