Apartment List
/
NY
/
staten island
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:34 AM

120 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Staten Island, NY

Finding an apartment in Staten Island that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:42am
$
Stapleton
17 Units Available
Staten Island Urby
7 Navy Pier Ct, Staten Island, NY
Studio
$1,795
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,255
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Step off the ferry and into your new favorite neighborhood. Urbys location on the North Shore makes it the perfect place to put down roots and keeps you close to what matters.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elm Park
1 Unit Available
38 John Street
38 John Street, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$5,175
1115 sqft
FIDI one bedroom LOFT STUNNER! - Property Id: 270357 Call or text the office to apply: 646-504-4483 Date Available May 1 Listing Price $5,175 Layout Loft / 1 Bathroom Lease Term 12 months - 24 months Pet Policy Pets Allowed Laundry in

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Great Kills
1 Unit Available
4000 Hylan Blvd
4000 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,425
1850 sqft
APARTMENT AVAILABLE NOW - APRIL 2020 . JUST READ THIS AND FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS. IT IS AVAILABLE NOW.. G.K. - Staten Island NYC, HYLAN Blvd.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Annadale
1 Unit Available
326 Crown Avenue
326 Crown Avenue, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1575 sqft
20106H-MOVE RIGHT INTO THIS METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED, 3 BEDROOM, 1 FULL BATH, SECOND FLOOR APARTMENT IN ANNADALE, ON VERY PRIVATE BLOCK, WASHER/DRYER HOOKUP AVAILABLE. NO SMOKING/SERVICE PET ONLY.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Huguenot
1 Unit Available
5190 Amboy Rd
5190 Amboy Rd, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
650 sqft
Large and bright, semi-basement, one bedroom apartment. Fully renovated with a new eat in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, sizable living room, new beautiful tiled flooring throughout. Laundry hookups available.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Tompkinsville
1 Unit Available
155 Bay Street, 646-338-5576
155 Bay Street, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1006 sqft
Most popular L-line Residence 5L is a stunning and expansive 2 bedroom/2 bath with two private terraces at The Pointe Condominium.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
New Brighton
1 Unit Available
95 Taft Ave, #1
95 Taft Ave, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
660 sqft
1st floor 3 bedroom apartment with 1 full bathroom, 1 half bathroom, living room with galley kitchen and dining area, hardwood floors, steam radiator heat and shared yard. Available for immediate occupancy. Pets ok with owner approval.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Tompkinsville
1 Unit Available
155 Bay Street, #LL
155 Bay St, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Most popular L-line Residence 5L is a stunning and expansive 2 bedroom/2 bath with two private terraces at The Pointe Condominium.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
St. George
1 Unit Available
90 Bay Street Landing
90 Bay Street Landing, Staten Island, NY
Studio
$2,150
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Open-Air waterfront living 1/2 hour from Manhattan! Loft apt. 4F is located in SI's most desirable condo, The Accolade. Just steps from the free SI ferry to Manhattan, this loft is complete. With 878 sq.
Results within 1 mile of Staten Island

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
176 Broadway Apt 1
176 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,295
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Bayonne! Nice Junior 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This nice apartment is located in the highly transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
45 North Street
45 North Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
45 North Street - Property Id: 283161 Cozy well kept single family home in desirable, quiet and safe neighborhood.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
53 LORD AVE
53 Lord Avenue, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
900 sqft
Fully renovated South-facing, top-floor, 2-bedroom plus a small office in excellent Bergen Point location! You are just one block away from the water and the beautiful, waterfront Dennis Collins Park that you will just love! The unit is super bright

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
304 BROADWAY
304 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
753 sqft
**LANDLORD PAYS BROKER FEE!!!** Welcome to Hudson Flats... a luxury elevator rental building situated in the heart of town close to shops, restaurants, parks, schools, lightrail and buses to NYC.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
21 WEST 7TH ST
21 West 7th Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1250 sqft
Renovated 3br apartment located downtown Bayonne just around the block from 8th st Lite Rail. This apartment has alot to offer. 1 car parking, use of back yard and hook up for washer in basement. Brand new kitchen appliances including refrigerator.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
8 EVERGREEN ST
8 Evergreen St, Bayonne, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
Available 04/12/20 LUXURY DOUBLEX 4BR 2 BTHR, GRANITE KITCH H&A PARK - Property Id: 236756 LUXURY DOUBLEX 4 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS, ,GRANITE KITCHEN,CENTRAL HEATING & AIR CONDITION, PARKING, WASHERS & DRAYR , ALL NJ & NY TRANSPORTATION AT THE CORNER

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
68 GARRETSON AVE
68 Garretson Avenue, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
700 sqft
A sparkling 3 bedroom located in Bayonne's beautiful Bergen Point neighborhood. An apartment, but feels like a home as it comes complete with a backyard, parking, and basement storage use.
Results within 5 miles of Staten Island
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Greenville
22 Units Available
Rivet
23 University Place Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,250
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1178 sqft
Shuttle to PATH station
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:09am
$
Liberty State Park
18 Units Available
295 Johnston
295 Johnston Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,795
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,360
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
966 sqft
Jersey Citys newest residential hotspot, 295J, is a modern, elegant, and pet friendly apartment building.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Iselin
45 Units Available
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
Studio
$1,830
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Pamrapo
15 Units Available
Woodmont Bay Club at Bayonne
190 West 54th Street, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,960
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,320
1460 sqft
All Charm. All Access. All in Bayonne. Opening Specials. Brand new apartments with fabulous Opening Specials! Surrounded by water, park and city views, Woodmont Bay Club represents urban charm at its best.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Constable Hook
30 Units Available
19 East
19 East 19th Street, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,740
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,848
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,638
1113 sqft
ASK ABOUT OUR LEASING SPECIALS! WE CURRENTLY HAVE 1 & 2 BEDROOMS STARTING AT $1736!* Welcome to 19 East. Casual luxury created with convenience in mind. Here, you'll enjoy the best of contemporary living on a truly personal level.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
5 Units Available
Lindcrest Apartments
1116 N Stiles St, Linden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,499
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Linden Shopping Center and Rahway River Park are easily accessed from this property. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a courtyard and play area. Apartments feature private entrances, renovated eat-in kitchens and patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
39 Units Available
Harbor Pointe
302 Constitution Ave, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,660
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1229 sqft
Newly renovated homes with views of New York Harbor. Amenities including a fitness center, business center, concierge service and executive business lounge. LEED-certified building. Upscale interiors with open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Pamrapo
7 Units Available
Park Bayonne
1040 J. F. Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,600
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,070
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1286 sqft
Beautiful location next to Stephen R. Gregg Bayonne Park. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Outdoor area with fire pit and grills for socializing.
City Guide for Staten Island, NY

"The news said that Staten Island is the 'Forgotten Borough' how can you forget over a half of million families. Shaolin Wu-Tang Worldwide..." - Tweet by RZA of the Wu-Tang Clan

Locals may lament their home being referred to as "the forgotten borough," since the other four eat up a lot of attention, but Staten Island is definitely one of the "Fearsome Fivesome" of the great New York City. The island ranks as the third-largest borough in square mileage, but the smallest in population -- which is kind of mind-boggling, since it's home to about half a million people. But what's a borough, anyway? Basically, it's a city and a county at the same time. Several states have them but New York's version grew from a combination of the city and county governmental structures that were in place in the latter part of the 19th century. Staten Island lies in the southwest part of the city and is nearly surrounded by New Jersey, except for its northeast corner, which is linked to Brooklyn via the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge. Staten Island is also close to Newark Liberty International Airport and sits at the mouth of the Hudson River as it flows into the Atlantic Ocean. With water views and legendary dining and entertainment options readily accessible, you may wonder why haven't started your search for apartments in Staten Island yet.

Having trouble with Craigslist Staten Island? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Staten Island, NY

Finding an apartment in Staten Island that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Staten Island 1 BedroomsStaten Island 2 BedroomsStaten Island 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsStaten Island 3 BedroomsStaten Island Apartments with BalconyStaten Island Apartments with Garage
Staten Island Apartments with GymStaten Island Apartments with Hardwood FloorsStaten Island Apartments with Move-in SpecialsStaten Island Apartments with ParkingStaten Island Apartments with Pool
Staten Island Apartments with Washer-DryerStaten Island Dog Friendly ApartmentsStaten Island Furnished ApartmentsStaten Island Pet Friendly PlacesStaten Island Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
New Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Englewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stapleton

Apartments Near Colleges

Wagner CollegeLIU Brooklyn
Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice