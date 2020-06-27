All apartments in Staten Island
Find more places like 5297 Arthur Kill Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Staten Island, NY
/
5297 Arthur Kill Rd
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:36 PM

5297 Arthur Kill Rd

5297 Arthur Kill Rd ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Staten Island
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5297 Arthur Kill Rd, Staten Island, NY 10307
Tottenville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2192 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location! Gorgeous semi attached home 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms, two levels in absolutely great condition. Well kept, immaculate. Formal dinning room, walk-in closet in master bedroom. Modern bathrooms.Hardwood floors,granite countertops, ss appliances, hookups for washer/dryer. Use of long driveway, porch and backyard. Pet friendly apartment. Property is located near shopping areas and transportation (train station, local & express buses) https://www.dos.ny.gov/licensing/docs/FairHousingNotice_new.pdf Covid-19 health questionnaire and application required prior to showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5297 Arthur Kill Rd have any available units?
5297 Arthur Kill Rd has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5297 Arthur Kill Rd have?
Some of 5297 Arthur Kill Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5297 Arthur Kill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5297 Arthur Kill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5297 Arthur Kill Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5297 Arthur Kill Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5297 Arthur Kill Rd offer parking?
No, 5297 Arthur Kill Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5297 Arthur Kill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5297 Arthur Kill Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5297 Arthur Kill Rd have a pool?
No, 5297 Arthur Kill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5297 Arthur Kill Rd have accessible units?
No, 5297 Arthur Kill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5297 Arthur Kill Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5297 Arthur Kill Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5297 Arthur Kill Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5297 Arthur Kill Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5297 Arthur Kill Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Staten Island Urby
7 Navy Pier Ct
Staten Island, NY 10304

Similar Pages

Staten Island 1 BedroomsStaten Island 2 Bedrooms
Staten Island Apartments with GymsStaten Island Apartments with Move-in Specials
Staten Island Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
New Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Fort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJLong Branch, NJHarrison, NJLodi, NJOld Bridge, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stapleton

Apartments Near Colleges

Wagner CollegeLIU Brooklyn
Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity