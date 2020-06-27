5297 Arthur Kill Rd ·

Amenities
Location! Gorgeous semi attached home 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms, two levels in absolutely great condition. Well kept, immaculate. Formal dinning room, walk-in closet in master bedroom. Modern bathrooms.Hardwood floors,granite countertops, ss appliances, hookups for washer/dryer. Use of long driveway, porch and backyard. Pet friendly apartment. Property is located near shopping areas and transportation (train station, local & express buses) https://www.dos.ny.gov/licensing/docs/FairHousingNotice_new.pdf Covid-19 health questionnaire and application required prior to showing.