5 Grant St

Located in the heart of Port Jeff Station, this 4 bed 2 bath Colonial is just waiting to be seen. With a brand new kitchen featuring white cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. It is the perfect balance between modern and homey. The brick faced fireplace is perfect for winter months & saving on fuel costs. The updated bathrooms include a new vanity, custom tile work, and a beautiful glass bath tub. New paint and carpet through out. Updated windows, roof, siding and boiler. Full unfinished basement for extra storage space with a private outside entrance. Located close to 25A and the LIRR for easy commuting, public transport, and shopping. Plenty of entertainment in PJV including the marina, restaurants, shops and ferry.