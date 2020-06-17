All apartments in South Farmingdale
5 Grant St

5 Grant Street · No Longer Available
Location

5 Grant Street, South Farmingdale, NY 11735
South Farmingdale

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in the heart of Port Jeff Station, this 4 bed 2 bath Colonial is just waiting to be seen. With a brand new kitchen featuring white cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. It is the perfect balance between modern and homey. The brick faced fireplace is perfect for winter months & saving on fuel costs. The updated bathrooms include a new vanity, custom tile work, and a beautiful glass bath tub. New paint and carpet through out. Updated windows, roof, siding and boiler. Full unfinished basement for extra storage space with a private outside entrance. Located close to 25A and the LIRR for easy commuting, public transport, and shopping. Plenty of entertainment in PJV including the marina, restaurants, shops and ferry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

