WELL MAINTAINED HOME IN SHOREHAM VILLAGE, EXTRAS INCLUDE CENTRAL AIR % VAC, 4 SEASON SUNROOM, HARDWOOD FLOORS, 4 CAR GARAGE, FIREPLACE, PRIVACY AND VILLAGE AMENITIES, WHICH INCLUDE CLUBHOUSE, BEACH, TENNIS, PARKS AND PRIVATED POLICE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11 Ashley Ln have any available units?
11 Ashley Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreham, NY.
What amenities does 11 Ashley Ln have?
Some of 11 Ashley Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Ashley Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11 Ashley Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.