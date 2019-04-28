All apartments in Shoreham
Find more places like 11 Ashley Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shoreham, NY
/
11 Ashley Ln
Last updated April 28 2019 at 10:01 PM

11 Ashley Ln

11 Ashley Lane · (631) 495-1332
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

11 Ashley Lane, Shoreham, NY 11786
Shoreham

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
tennis court
WELL MAINTAINED HOME IN SHOREHAM VILLAGE, EXTRAS INCLUDE CENTRAL AIR % VAC, 4 SEASON SUNROOM, HARDWOOD FLOORS, 4 CAR GARAGE, FIREPLACE, PRIVACY AND VILLAGE AMENITIES, WHICH INCLUDE CLUBHOUSE, BEACH, TENNIS, PARKS AND PRIVATED POLICE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Ashley Ln have any available units?
11 Ashley Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreham, NY.
What amenities does 11 Ashley Ln have?
Some of 11 Ashley Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Ashley Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11 Ashley Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Ashley Ln pet-friendly?
No, 11 Ashley Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shoreham.
Does 11 Ashley Ln offer parking?
Yes, 11 Ashley Ln does offer parking.
Does 11 Ashley Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 Ashley Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Ashley Ln have a pool?
No, 11 Ashley Ln does not have a pool.
Does 11 Ashley Ln have accessible units?
No, 11 Ashley Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Ashley Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Ashley Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Ashley Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11 Ashley Ln has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 11 Ashley Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTWaterbury, CTWest Haven, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYEast Haven, CT
North Haven, CTTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYNaugatuck, CTEast Patchogue, NYRocky Point, NYMiller Place, NYYaphank, NYShirley, NYSelden, NYPort Jefferson, NY
Farmingville, NYSetauket-East Setauket, NYMastic Beach, NYRiverhead, NYBellport, NYRemsenburg-Speonk, NYRonkonkoma, NYWesthampton, NYSt. James, NYNesconset, NYHauppauge, NYSmithtown, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of New Haven
Norwalk Community CollegeWesleyan University
Yale University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity