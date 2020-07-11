/
apartments with washer dryer
130 Apartments for rent in Scarsdale, NY with washer-dryer
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
15-1 Richbell Road
15 Richbell Rd, Scarsdale, NY
7 Bedrooms
$27,500
9959 sqft
This remarkable estate is privately situated on 1.62 acres in the heart of Murray Hill. Enter through the mahogany doors into the two-story foyer with its beautiful curved staircase and detailed millwork.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
86 Brown Road
86 Brown Road, Scarsdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
1204 sqft
Sunny Fox Meadow 3 bedroom colonial, filled with lots of natural light. Renovated baths. Walk to train, town, shops, bus and park. Hardwood floors throughout. Silestone countertops & stainless steel appliances. New Oak cabinets.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
52 Sprague Road
52 Sprague Road, Scarsdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1683 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Sun-filled colonial located on tree lined street in Scarsdale school district.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
219 Fox Meadow Road
219 Fox Meadow Road, Scarsdale, NY
5 Bedrooms
$11,950
3571 sqft
This Storybook Tudor is filled with old world character and grandeur and is set on one of the most sought after locations in the heart of Scarsdale! The coveted neighborhood is within close walking distance to the train station (0.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
154 Bell Road
154 Bell Road, Scarsdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
1700 sqft
Lovely Scarsdale home with updated kitchen and bath rooms. Freshly painted and new hardwood floor. Landlord will put a fence in the backyard. Walk to park,school and bus to RRstation. Available as soon as possible.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
154 Brewster Road
154 Brewster Road, Scarsdale, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,750
2326 sqft
Move right into this beautifully renovated bright Tudor in prime location in Greenacres.
Results within 1 mile of Scarsdale
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
18 Units Available
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,209
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,412
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,159
1151 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open floor plans. Relax at the sky lounge, swim in the pool or work in the business center. Close to White Plains station for an easy commute.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
$
18 Units Available
15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,195
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,856
1033 sqft
All units in this high-rise community feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and are furnished. Downtown area is a short walk away. Community features include clubhouse, 24-hour gym, guest suite and concierge.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
49 Henry Street
49 Henry Street, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,700
2850 sqft
Renovated 4 Bedroom, 4 bath house located in the highly sought after Edgemont school district in Scarsdale NY. This meticulous property is located right near elementary school and park and is only 30 minute commute to Manhattan.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
42 Harney Road
42 Harney Road, Eastchester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2000 sqft
Freshly renovated 3-bedroom home that's bright and airy with hardwood floors throughout. Spacious rooms and great flow. Newly painted and soon to have all brand-new windows.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
86 Anderson Avenue
86 Anderson Avenue, Eastchester, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated, bright 3-bedroom Colonial, just a short walk to the Scarsdale Train Station. Updated eat-in kitchen with Quartz counters and stainless appliances. Large living room with fireplace and lots of light. Oak hardwood floors thruout.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
50 E Hartsdale Avenue Unit 6A
50 East Hartsdale Avenue, Hartsdale, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
883 sqft
50 E Hartsdale Avenue Unit 6A Available 07/15/20 Minutes walk to Hartsdale Train Station - Fully Renovated 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 6th-floor penthouse condo 875 square feet Features Include: GE Profile stainless steel kitchen appliances Granite
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
48 Chatterton Parkway
48 Chatterton Parkway, White Plains, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
2400 sqft
This beautiful fully furnished (pls inquire about renting without furnishing options), Mediterranean Colonial home offers timeless features that truly makes this home very unique.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
59 Woodruff Avenue
59 Woodruff Avenue, Eastchester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
1800 sqft
This 4 Bed Rm ,2 full Bth house has extra room for the office. Conveniently located to walk to RR, School and shopping; Walk out from the eat in kitchen to Roofed deck to enjoy family life. Finished basement is a good size play room for children.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
115 Davis Avenue
115 Davis Avenue, White Plains, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
3691 sqft
Close to EVERYTHING and only 1.5 miles to Metro North for the express 33 minute ride to NYC! Be the very first tenants to enjoy this completely renovated and absolutely stunning 5 bedroom / 3.5 bath colonial on a beautiful tree-lined street.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
39 Sterling Avenue
39 Sterling Avenue, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
780 sqft
Move in condition Completely updated unit. One bedroom with Washer dryer in unit, Walk in closet, Balcony, TWO(2)assigned parking spaces. Central A/C , Skylights, Elevator building. This is a 16 unit Condo.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
55 Mckinley Avenue
55 McKinley Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
962 sqft
Contemporary loft style apartment in a classically beautiful converted school house building on a quiet tree lined street. Large 1 bedroom & 1 1/2 baths. New Bamboo hardwood floors, high 13 ft.
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 07:40pm
Contact for Availability
138 Woodruff Avenue
138 Woodruff Avenue, Eastchester, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely updated spacious 1200 sq ft 2 bedroom 2 bath 1st floor apartment with Washer/Dryer and parking. Located within 1.0 mile to Scarsdale village shops, restaurants and Metro North Train for an easy 30 min commute to Grand Central Station.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
49 Soulice Place
49 Soulice Place, New Rochelle, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
3002 sqft
Like New! Come and see the opulence of 49 Soulice Place. Completely renovated beautiful, spacious and modern raised ranch in a quiet dead end street. Large back yard and deck for entertaining.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
125 Battle Avenue
125 Battle Avenue, White Plains, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2600 sqft
New On Market. Will Not be on Market Long. No Pets & No Smoking. Lovely updated move in condition, Sunny and bright home. Walk to White Plains Metro North Train Station, Bus, shops and Down town WP.
Results within 5 miles of Scarsdale
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 12:01am
23 Units Available
The View on Nob Hill
32 Nob Hill Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,995
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1304 sqft
Welcome to The View on Nob Hill, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Elmsford, NY. Spacious layouts and exceptional service in an ideal location within close proximity to shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
82 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$2,200
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,750
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1079 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
26 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,538
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,121
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 11 at 12:34am
9 Units Available
The Apex at 290
290 E Main St, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,355
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1172 sqft
Community features a business center, clubhouse, elevator access, and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have walk-in closets and breakfast bars, and can come fully furnished. Proximity to Metropolis Country Club and Dalewood Shopping Center II.
