Scarsdale, NY
219 Fox Meadow Road
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:43 PM

219 Fox Meadow Road

219 Fox Meadow Road
Location

219 Fox Meadow Road, Scarsdale, NY 10583

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$11,950

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3571 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
This Storybook Tudor is filled with old world character and grandeur and is set on one of the most sought after locations in the heart of Scarsdale! The coveted neighborhood is within close walking distance to the train station (0.5 mile), Fox Meadow elementary school,Scarsdale High School & Public Library. Striking details include beamed ceilings, wood paneling, original leaded windows, custom millwork, archways, and oversized formal rooms perfect for entertaining. The renovated eat-in kitchen includes a sun-filled breakfast room with door to the idyllic stone patio with built-in cooking area. Stone steps lead to a level yard with room for play. A family room with carved wood fireplace & library with custom bookcases and arched windows and doors to a terrace, guest bedroom, a full bathroom. The 2nd level features a grand master suite with sitting room/ cathedral ceiling, fireplace, luxe bath, 3 bedrooms & hall bath.The lower level features a recreation room, full bath & 2-car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 Fox Meadow Road have any available units?
219 Fox Meadow Road has a unit available for $11,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 219 Fox Meadow Road have?
Some of 219 Fox Meadow Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 Fox Meadow Road currently offering any rent specials?
219 Fox Meadow Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Fox Meadow Road pet-friendly?
No, 219 Fox Meadow Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scarsdale.
Does 219 Fox Meadow Road offer parking?
Yes, 219 Fox Meadow Road does offer parking.
Does 219 Fox Meadow Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 219 Fox Meadow Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Fox Meadow Road have a pool?
No, 219 Fox Meadow Road does not have a pool.
Does 219 Fox Meadow Road have accessible units?
No, 219 Fox Meadow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Fox Meadow Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 Fox Meadow Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 219 Fox Meadow Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 Fox Meadow Road does not have units with air conditioning.
