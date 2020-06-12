219 Fox Meadow Road

Amenities

This Storybook Tudor is filled with old world character and grandeur and is set on one of the most sought after locations in the heart of Scarsdale! The coveted neighborhood is within close walking distance to the train station (0.5 mile), Fox Meadow elementary school,Scarsdale High School & Public Library. Striking details include beamed ceilings, wood paneling, original leaded windows, custom millwork, archways, and oversized formal rooms perfect for entertaining. The renovated eat-in kitchen includes a sun-filled breakfast room with door to the idyllic stone patio with built-in cooking area. Stone steps lead to a level yard with room for play. A family room with carved wood fireplace & library with custom bookcases and arched windows and doors to a terrace, guest bedroom, a full bathroom. The 2nd level features a grand master suite with sitting room/ cathedral ceiling, fireplace, luxe bath, 3 bedrooms & hall bath.The lower level features a recreation room, full bath & 2-car garage.