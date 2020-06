Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Nice open one bedroom on 2nd floor, open living room & kitchen. Vibrant downtown Saratoga Springs is the location for The Algonquin, a beautiful building offering residential spaces. It has been renovated into 28 luxury apartments with 2 and 3-bedroom units currently available starting at $2500/month. This unit is a one bedroom.