Saratoga Springs, NY
182 LAKE AV
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:22 PM

182 LAKE AV

182 Lake Avenue · (949) 230-5411
Location

182 Lake Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,745

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment in quiet neighborhood with hardwood flooring and off street parking. Newly renovated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher, gas stove/oven with microwave hood, and frost free refrigerator), newly renovated bathroom with shower/tub and ceramic tile floor, and large living room. Rent includes heat, hot water, trash removal, water and sewer, lawn care, snow removal and off-street parking. Coin operated washer/dryer on premises. Tenant responsible for cooking gas and lights. First month's rent and security deposit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 182 LAKE AV have any available units?
182 LAKE AV has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 182 LAKE AV have?
Some of 182 LAKE AV's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 182 LAKE AV currently offering any rent specials?
182 LAKE AV isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 182 LAKE AV pet-friendly?
No, 182 LAKE AV is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saratoga Springs.
Does 182 LAKE AV offer parking?
Yes, 182 LAKE AV does offer parking.
Does 182 LAKE AV have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 182 LAKE AV offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 182 LAKE AV have a pool?
No, 182 LAKE AV does not have a pool.
Does 182 LAKE AV have accessible units?
No, 182 LAKE AV does not have accessible units.
Does 182 LAKE AV have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 182 LAKE AV has units with dishwashers.
Does 182 LAKE AV have units with air conditioning?
No, 182 LAKE AV does not have units with air conditioning.
