182 LAKE AV

Newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment in quiet neighborhood with hardwood flooring and off street parking. Newly renovated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher, gas stove/oven with microwave hood, and frost free refrigerator), newly renovated bathroom with shower/tub and ceramic tile floor, and large living room. Rent includes heat, hot water, trash removal, water and sewer, lawn care, snow removal and off-street parking. Coin operated washer/dryer on premises. Tenant responsible for cooking gas and lights. First month's rent and security deposit required.