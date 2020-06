Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking bbq/grill microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

3-4 Month Rental available now as of 3/8/20. 3 Bedroom and 1 Full bath home available for rent with off street parking for two cars. Easily walk to downtown Saratoga Springs and close to Skidmore college. Call Today for a Showing! 518-333-5000 ***1 Year Lease Available for $2,000/Month***