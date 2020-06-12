/
3 bedroom apartments
344 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sands Point, NY
Sands Point
31 Cornwall Lane
31 Cornwall Lane, Sands Point, NY
Great opportunity to rent and enjoy this beautiful furnished or unfurnished 6 Bedroom 4 bath home on one acre+. Only a 35 minute commute to NYC via LIRR.
Sands Point
3 Tudor Lane
3 Tudor Lane, Sands Point, NY
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3 Tudor Lane in Sands Point. View photos, descriptions and more!
Sands Point
12 Hicks Lane
12 Hicks Ln, Sands Point, NY
Extraordinary 2.6 Acre Waterfront Estate With Deep-Water Dock And Sandy Beach. Main House Has 6 Brs & 5.5 Baths, Sprawling Loggia & Upper Balcony To Enjoy Western Sunsets And Nyc Skyline Views. 4 Car Garage W/2 Br Guest Quarters.
Sands Point
17 Woodland Drive
17 Woodland Drive, Sands Point, NY
Perfectly situated 5 bedroom 3 full bath sprawling ranch with circular driveway. Set on a beautifully landscaped property that provides serene privacy.
Sands Point
4 Sterling Ln
4 Sterling Lane, Sands Point, NY
A Crown Jewel In Harriman Estates,Truly Exquisite John Keane-Built Custom French Manor Home On 2.18 Lush Acres, Set High W/Pool &Beautiful Gardens.
Results within 1 mile of Sands Point
Port Washington
22 Highfield Avenue
22 Highfield Avenue, Port Washington, NY
Spacious 4 BR, 3 Full Bath Hi-Ranch conveniently located across from Daly Elementary. Bright sunlit bedrooms with updated kitchen and bath. Move-in Condition. Property is also listed for sale at $999,000
Port Washington
46 Beechwood Avenue
46 Beechwood Avenue, Port Washington, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Spacious, sun Filled, 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment in Port Washington. 4 Blocks to LIRR and town. Large Master Bedroom with Master Bath. French doors leading to private backyard. two additional bedrooms and a 2nd full bath.
Port Washington
14 Dock Lane
14 Dock Lane, Port Washington North, NY
Spacious Soundview Splanch with excellent flow. House boasts Master Bedroom W/ Master Bath + 3 Additional Bedrooms, Washer/Dryer, Cac, Sprinklers, & 2 Car Garage. Lower Level Playroom & Office.
Manorhaven
7815 Shore Road
7815 Shore Road, Manorhaven, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Port Washington. Beautiful Water View Townhouse Home. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Large Living Room/Dining Room Area, Eat-In Kitchen, Laundry Room, 2 Parking Spots.
Manorhaven
52 Sagamore Hill Drive
52 Sagamore Hill Drive, Manorhaven, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Fabulous Ranch In Waterfront Community, Hosting An Open Floor Plan With Large Center Island, 3 Bedrms, 2 Baths, PlayRm, Office, Deck, Cac & Garage . Manhasset Isles CA Has Dock, Beach & Mooring With Membership Fee.
Manorhaven
21 Hickory
21 Hickory Road, Manorhaven, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1200 sqft
Beautiful & Bright 3 Beds 2 Bath Apt At the 2nd Floor of Mid-block Property On Quiet St. Close To Park, Playground, Community Pool, Bus and Local Business. Multiple Skylights Brings Tons of Natural Light. Updated Kitchen W SS Appliances.
Manorhaven
6 Dunes Lane
6 Dunes Lane, Manorhaven, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
Completely renovated large 3 bedroom,Kit,LR,DR,Office/den ,with all new appliances. New Washer/Dryer Pvt Use of backyard. Pets included with landlords approval. Garage option with extra fee. close to park,beach. Pet friendly with landlord approval.
Baxter Estates
12 Hillside Ave
12 Hillside Avenue, Baxter Estates, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12 Hillside Ave in Baxter Estates. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Sands Point
Verified
Harbor House
15 Davenport Ave, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,599
Waterfront luxury living just 30 minutes from Manhattan. Amenities include garage parking, bike storage, elevator and children's playground. Walk to the subway or the neighborhood park.
Verified
Downtown New Rochelle
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1431 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Verified
Great Neck
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,140
1461 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
Downtown New Rochelle
86 Locust Avenue
86 Locust Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1400 sqft
Private 3 Bdrm, 1.1 bath townhouse style duplex set way back off the street for extra privacy and quiet. Beautifully maintained home w/ Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters.
50 Mount Tom Road
50 Mount Tom Road, Pelham Manor, NY
TURN KEY FURNISHED RENTAL FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY FOR 12 months. A unique light filled English Manor home with a circular driveway and some of the best stained glass windows in Pelham.
48 Seaview Avenue
48 Seaview Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
This center-hall Colonial can be rented furnished or unfurnished. It is located in one of the premiere locations in New Rochelle (Premium Point Park) with access to the Long Island Sound.
830 Pirates Cv
830 Pirates Cove, Mamaroneck, NY
This Sprawling Waterfront Ranch Sits On Half An Acre Overlooking Larchmont Harbor. Property features an In-ground heated Pool, Private Dock, and Incredible Views On A Quiet Cul-de-sac In Orienta.
15 Brady Avenue
15 Brady Ave, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1581 sqft
Two Family House - Features: Abundance of space in this 2nd floor 3 bedroom 2 bath rental unit, wood floors, master bedroom w/bathroom, attic storage, driveway parking, wash/dryer and central air units.
539 Bleeker Avenue
539 Bleeker Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
Impressive 5 bedroom rental w/inground pool in Mamaroneck's prestigious Orienta features modern amenities in a timeless home.
Glen Cove
5 Star Lane
5 Star Lane, Glen Cove, NY
Landlord pays heat and water New alarm system Patio with a Yard Dish Washer Granite counter
Great Neck Gardens
20 Vista Hill Road
20 Vista Hill Road, Great Neck Gardens, NY
Gorgeous 1 family home in the North Great Neck School district for rent. Utilities paid by tenant. Small pets allowed. Tenant to pay commission of one month's rent.
