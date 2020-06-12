/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM
161 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rye, NY
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2 Elm Pl
2 Elm Pl, Rye, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1042 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Duplex with Washer/Dryer - Property Id: 96792 Beautiful and spacious 2 bed 1 1/5 bath apt in the heart of Rye.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
21 Bulkley Mnr
21 Bulkley Mnr, Rye, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1162 sqft
Sweet single family cottage in private neighborhood near beach, park, schools, and shops. Walk to summertime fun at Playland, Boardwalk Restaurants and the Westchester Children's Museum.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
5 Laurel Street
5 Laurel Street, Rye, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
984 sqft
Garden Style Complex - Features: 1st floor 2 bedroom corner unit, centrally located to shopping & Metro-North RR, oak floors, wash/dry on premises, eat in kitchen, heat/hot water & 1 car garage included.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
99 Maple Avenue
99 Maple Avenue, Rye, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1200 sqft
Beautifully renovated first floor apartment with private front and rear entrances.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
445-3 Forest Avenue
445 Forest Ave, Rye, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
900 sqft
Charming two bedroom beach cottage on beautiful Forest Ave. Close to Rye Beach, Rye Park and Playland. Rye City schools!
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
47 Locust Avenue
47 Locust Avenue, Rye, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
825 sqft
This bright two bedroom, 2nd floor apartment has been updated with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, backsplash and flooring as well as addition of all new tilt to clean windows, new doors and floor molding.
Results within 1 mile of Rye
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
14 Units Available
The Mariner
21 Willett Ave, Port Chester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,914
1291 sqft
Close to I-287 and I-95. Luxury apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters and a bathtub. Resident amenities include concierge service, parking, a lobby, a gym and a business center.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
163 Halstead Ave 2B
163 Halstead Ave, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
850 sqft
Two Bedroom Apartment in Harrison - Two bedroom apartment in a small Condo building minutes from downtown Harrison and Metro North train station. Hardwood floors a seen. Laundry in unit, assigned parking.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
27 Westview Ave
27 Westview Avenue, Rye Brook, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
900 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 2 Bed w/Parking and W/D - Property Id: 224215 ****1 Month Broker Fee**** Beautiful and renovated 2 bedroom home with a private washer/dryer. 2nd floor of a two family home. Hardwood floors throughout. AC units.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
70 West Street B-12
70 West St, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
780 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom second floor condo apartment for rent in Harrison with HEAT, gas, water and one assigned outdoor parking spot included. Deck off of living room and master bedroom.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
1217 Stoneybrook Avenue
1217 Stoneybrook Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Amazing, renovated 2nd. fl. 2-bedroom apartment located in a well-kept 2-family home on lovely, quiet street. Outside, the home is nicely landscaped with driveway parking and walkable to schools. Inside, the apartment is in great shape.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
163 Halstead Avenue
163 Halstead Avenue, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
840 sqft
Two bedroom apartment in a small Condo building minutes from downtown Harrison and Metro North train station. Hardwood floors a seen. Laundry in unit, assigned parking. A commuters dream!
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Byram
1 Unit Available
19 Berrian Place
19 Berrian Place, Byram, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
567 sqft
Two bedroom apartment on the second floor of a two family house located in the Byram section of Greenwich.House is located at the end of a cul-de-sac.Small but charming; it has all the amenities you could ask for.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
117 Webster Ave., #2
117 Webster Avenue, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
875 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment available in the heart of Harrison, NY in a historic colonial home just four blocks to town and transportation. Harrison schools. The apartment is on the second floor, approx. 900 sq ft. Available 4/1/2020 or sooner.
1 of 37
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
82 Ellsworth Ave 1st Floor
82 Ellsworth Avenue, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1200 sqft
Spacious 2 Bdrm 1st Floor Apt., Walk to Train/Town - Property Id: 197863 Beautiful, Incredibly Spacious First Floor Apartment in the desired Town of Harrison.
Results within 5 miles of Rye
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
20 Units Available
Avalon Mamaroneck
746 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,180
1181 sqft
Cozy homes right near I-95. Community highlights include a basketball court, game room and volleyball court. Close to Weinberg Nature Center for an easy natural getaway.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
10 Units Available
Greenwich Oaks
255 Weaver St, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,910
1654 sqft
Recently renovated townhomes have spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include lighted tennis courts and a swimming pool. Near Western Greenwich Civic Center Park.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 11 at 05:42pm
3 Units Available
Harbor House
15 Davenport Ave, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
Waterfront luxury living just 30 minutes from Manhattan. Amenities include garage parking, bike storage, elevator and children's playground. Walk to the subway or the neighborhood park.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Chickahominy
17 Units Available
Greenwich Place
33 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1506 sqft
Multilevel apartments have granite counters, GE appliances, bathtubs, custom cabinetry and private patio/balcony. Community lounge, seasonal outdoor pool, playground, and reserved parking. Five minutes to Greenwich train station and near Merritt Parkway, I-95 and I-287.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Downtown New Rochelle
8 Units Available
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,066
1048 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
811 Larchmont Acres A
811 Larchmont Acres, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2 Bedroom in Larchmont Acres! - Property Id: 288162 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
70 Washington Street
70 Washington Street, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1300 sqft
Beautiful two bedrooms, one bath home with patio and private fenced in backyard. All utilities are included.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
341 Mount Pleasant Avenue
341 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1250 sqft
Freshly kept, upscale apartment in the heart of Mamaroneck! Fully renovated in 2017, take notice of its gleaming hardwood floors and the exceptional materials and trimwork throughout.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
1829 Palmer Avenue
1829 Palmer Ave, Larchmont, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
Renovated two bedroom SPONSOR UNIT (NO BOARD APPROVAL) vacant and ready for immediate occupancy.
