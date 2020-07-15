/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
86 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Rye, NY
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
250 Purchase Street
250 Purchase Street, Rye, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1200 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom and 2 Full bath Duplex in a great location of Rye, just a short walk to Metro-North train station and town.
Results within 1 mile of Rye
Last updated July 15 at 05:32 PM
7 Units Available
The Mariner
21 Willett Ave, Port Chester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,147
1291 sqft
Close to I-287 and I-95. Luxury apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters and a bathtub. Resident amenities include concierge service, parking, a lobby, a gym and a business center.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
599 Midland Avenue
599 Midland Ave, Rye, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1439 sqft
Fabulous rental property in Rye City! Tri level 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse unit with tons of natural light & open floor plan.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
77 Temple Street
77 Temple Street, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1376 sqft
Renovated duplex boasting lovely entry with an open concept living room and dining room, beautiful kitchen/stainless appliances, powder room and laundry closet on the first floor. Second floor has two generous bedrooms and a hall bath.
Results within 5 miles of Rye
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
4 Units Available
Greenwich Oaks
255 Weaver St, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,095
1654 sqft
Recently renovated townhomes have spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include lighted tennis courts and a swimming pool. Near Western Greenwich Civic Center Park.
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
24 Units Available
Avalon Mamaroneck
746 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,369
1181 sqft
Cozy homes right near I-95. Community highlights include a basketball court, game room and volleyball court. Close to Weinberg Nature Center for an easy natural getaway.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
14 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,867
1048 sqft
WE ARE OPEN FOR TOURS! Contact us today to schedule an in person tour and find your new apartment home at The Printhouse in New Rochelle.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
605 Jefferson Avenue
605 Jefferson Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
950 sqft
Available September 1st., this fabulous 2-bedroom, 2-bath, 2nd floor of a beautiful 2-family home in the heart of Rye Neck School District. This recently renovated apartment has skylights, hardwood floors, 2 full baths and washer/dryer.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Greenwich
376 Davis Avenue
376 Davis Avenue, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
Lovely first floor apartment in Bruce Park. Private front porch and private entrance. One parking space and one garage space. Oversized eat in kitchen with new quartz countertops. Renovated bathrooms, hardwood floors and crown moldings.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
35 N Chatsworth Avenue
35 North Chatsworth Avenue, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
1364 sqft
Enjoy treetop views from this magnificent, impeccably renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath unit in Larchmont's premier full-service Carlton House.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
341 Mount Pleasant Avenue
341 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1250 sqft
Freshly kept, upscale apartment in the heart of Mamaroneck! Fully renovated in 2017, take notice of its gleaming hardwood floors and the exceptional materials and trimwork throughout.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Chickahominy
150 Prospect Street
150 Prospect Street, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1268 sqft
Sweet 2bd/2.1ba rental in heart of Greenwich and 5 min walk to train. One parking space in unit garage and may also park one car in-front of garage.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
620 W Boston Post Road
620 West Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,250
1600 sqft
No Fee! Luxurious townhouse just built. New kitchen with waterfall quartz countertops & all Thermador Stainless Steel Appliance including dishwasher & microwave. Kitchen counter seating, space for 4 chairs.
Results within 10 miles of Rye
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
25 Units Available
Harbor Point
101 Park Place
101 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,688
1170 sqft
Located between the East Branch and Long Island Sound, this community provides residents with beautiful views, walk-in closets and extra storage. Luxury amenities include clubhouse, concierge, gym and on-site swimming pool. In-unit laundry provided.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
56 Units Available
Downtown Stamford
75 Tresser
75 Tresser Blvd, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1149 sqft
Welcome to your 75 Tresser Stamford, CT apartments! Our modern community is proudly the hub of an energetic, urban existence. 75 Tresser offers luxurious studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with sleek and elegant finishes.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
6 Units Available
Harbor Point
The Key At Yale And Towne
110 Towne St, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1060 sqft
Reduced Rates and One Month Free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is available for Virtual Tours and in person tours by appointment.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
13 Units Available
Harbor Point
111 Harbor Point
111 Towne St, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,746
1224 sqft
Reduced Rates plus One Month Free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is open by appointment and for virtual tours.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
12 Units Available
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1035 sqft
Luxury homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, high ceilings, and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include round-the-clock concierge service, outdoor heated pools, and a fitness center. Walking distance from downtown White Plains. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 08:53 PM
11 Units Available
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
Fairfield
100 Morgan St, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1110 sqft
Pet-friendly community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Special on-site amenities include walk-in closets, private patio or balcony, clubhouse, pool, gym, hot tub and sauna. Within miles of the Connecticut Turnpike and US-1, shopping, dining and more.
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
38 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,220
1213 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
8 Units Available
Great Neck
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,805
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
24 Units Available
TGM Anchor Point
150 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1250 sqft
At TGM Anchor Point, you'll be minutes from all Stamford has to offer, but far away from the ordinary. The waterfront lifestyle you deserve awaits you. Come home to TGM Anchor Point.
Last updated July 15 at 06:32 PM
7 Units Available
The Apex at 290
290 E Main St, Elmsford, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,824
1172 sqft
Community features a business center, clubhouse, elevator access, and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have walk-in closets and breakfast bars, and can come fully furnished. Proximity to Metropolis Country Club and Dalewood Shopping Center II.
