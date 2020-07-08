All apartments in Rye Brook
Find more places like 5 Bellefair Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rye Brook, NY
/
5 Bellefair Road
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:48 AM

5 Bellefair Road

5 Bellefair Road · (914) 473-9453
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5 Bellefair Road, Rye Brook, NY 10573

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3810 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
hot tub
This Custom Colonial Home on coveted Bellefair estate with sophisticated light-filled spaces the moment you open the door. Largest "Wintergarden" model in the complex. Grand foyer with a sweeping staircase with hardwood floors, crown moldings, exceptional designer windows, and surround sound. Great room with fireplace that extends to a renovated eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated cabinets, and beautiful Carrera counter-tops. The private and spacious master suite has custom walk-in closets and luxury spa bath. The expansive, walk-out lower level (approximately 840 square feet) complete with full bath and ample storage. Home is located close to the Bellefair Club House Featuring Year Round Swimming and Health Club. Shuttle available to the Metro North Train station to NYC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Bellefair Road have any available units?
5 Bellefair Road has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 Bellefair Road have?
Some of 5 Bellefair Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Bellefair Road currently offering any rent specials?
5 Bellefair Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Bellefair Road pet-friendly?
No, 5 Bellefair Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rye Brook.
Does 5 Bellefair Road offer parking?
No, 5 Bellefair Road does not offer parking.
Does 5 Bellefair Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Bellefair Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Bellefair Road have a pool?
No, 5 Bellefair Road does not have a pool.
Does 5 Bellefair Road have accessible units?
No, 5 Bellefair Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Bellefair Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Bellefair Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Bellefair Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Bellefair Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5 Bellefair Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJPort Chester, NYGlen Cove, NY
Hempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYHuntington Station, NYHarrison, NYOssining, NYRye, NYMamaroneck, NYScarsdale, NYCos Cob, CTLarchmont, NYOld Greenwich, CT
Hartsdale, NYEastchester, NYElmsford, NYTuckahoe, NYMount Kisco, NYMount Vernon, NYBronxville, NYPelham Manor, NYTarrytown, NYSands Point, NYIrvington, NYSea Cliff, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New York
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity