5 Bellefair Road

This Custom Colonial Home on coveted Bellefair estate with sophisticated light-filled spaces the moment you open the door. Largest "Wintergarden" model in the complex. Grand foyer with a sweeping staircase with hardwood floors, crown moldings, exceptional designer windows, and surround sound. Great room with fireplace that extends to a renovated eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated cabinets, and beautiful Carrera counter-tops. The private and spacious master suite has custom walk-in closets and luxury spa bath. The expansive, walk-out lower level (approximately 840 square feet) complete with full bath and ample storage. Home is located close to the Bellefair Club House Featuring Year Round Swimming and Health Club. Shuttle available to the Metro North Train station to NYC.