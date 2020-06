Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautifully Renovated 2 Bed w/Parking and W/D - Property Id: 224215



****1 Month Broker Fee****



Beautiful and renovated 2 bedroom home with a private washer/dryer. 2nd floor of a two family home. Hardwood floors throughout. AC units. Great size two bedrooms. Renovated kitchen with new appliances including a dishwasher and sleek backsplash. On a beautiful day relax on your private back deck.



2 car parking for $175 per month

Tenant pays water, electric and cable.

Walking distance to Rye Brook shopping center.



Small dogs only. Cat allowed



Will not last. Schedule a viewing today.



Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

2 Elm Place

Rye, NY 10580

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/224215

(RLNE5774126)