Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated pool fire pit range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit pool

This fabulous Home is Perfectly Located on one the prettiest Streets in Roslyn Harbor. Gorgeous backyard, Perfect for Entertaining with in-ground heated pool and fire pit. Lush gardens. Must be seen to appreciate. Sunny home, Updated Kitchen with Viking Appliances, renovated baths and new windows. Property sits on .5 Acre. North Shore Schools.