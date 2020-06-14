131 Apartments for rent in Rockville Centre, NY with hardwood floors
1 of 40
1 of 5
1 of 14
1 of 15
1 of 25
1 of 12
1 of 20
1 of 40
1 of 13
1 of 24
1 of 41
1 of 34
1 of 7
1 of 24
1 of 12
1 of 6
1 of 14
1 of 3
1 of 12
1 of 15
1 of 19
1 of 3
1 of 14
1 of 1
"Almost every house in this village has been redone or close to it. It's beautiful, and the downtown is much more vibrant than when I was a kid." (Francis Murray, Mayor of Rockville Centre)
Although Rockville Centre is officially an incorporated village, "centre" is a fitting description as this community doesn't quite fit the Long Island definition of a town, city or village: it's more a combination of the three. It's a small, unique community in the town of Hempstead, with a population of about 24,568 people. Rockville Centre is only one of three communities in Long Island that is self-sufficient enough to provide its own electricity. As a result, the village was the only one that still had lights burning after superstorm Sandy struck. The village is ranked as one of the safest areas in New York, and residents report that police and emergency services are usually on the scene within minutes. The weather is typical for Long Island, with hot summers and cold winters, so look for both heating and cooling installations during your search for rental housing. The fact that Rockville Centre is such a charming place and close to all the main New York attractions really adds to its appeal. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rockville Centre renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.