131 Apartments for rent in Rockville Centre, NY with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Rockville Centre
27 Units Available
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,805
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,515
1202 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Rockville Centre
1 Unit Available
467 Hempstead Avenue
467 Hempstead Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,499
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Colonial in Old Canterbury of Rockville Center.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Rockville Centre
1 Unit Available
472 Merrick Road
472 Merrick Road, Rockville Centre, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
WOW..Location!.. Location! Mint. Newly renovated, Beautiful 2 bedroom Apartment in legal, Well Maintained 2 Family Home. 1st Floor has Hardwood Floors Thru-out. Full, Large, Basement Storage. Small dog or cat permitted.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Rockville Centre
1 Unit Available
1 Jefferson Avenue
1 Jefferson Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
810 sqft
Excellent, Spacious 2 Bedroom Unit With A Nice Layout. The Apartment Was freshly Painted & The Wood Floors Are Currently Being Sanded & Stained. The Unit Has Large Windows & Plenty Of Closets.
Results within 1 mile of Rockville Centre

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Malverne
1 Unit Available
180 Rolling St
180 Rolling Street, Malverne, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2175 sqft
3 br house for rent - Property Id: 250285 Totally Renovated Home w/ All High-End Upgrades! This Home Boasts a Custom Kitchen w/ Quartz Ctrps/ SS Appls (Frig w/ Wifi), 2 Brand New Baths (1 w/ Jacuzzi & 1 w/ Body Jets), Living Rm w/ Fpl, 3 Huge Bdrms

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Lynbrook
1 Unit Available
27 Park Place
27 Park Place, Lynbrook, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Renovated 4 bedroom apartment in Lynbrook School District 20. Kitchen, new bathroom, Living Room Dining room combination. Wood floors throughout. Large walk up attic for storage. New windows.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Lynbrook
1 Unit Available
128 Hempstead Avenue
128 Hempstead Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
3300 sqft
Sun-filled, gorgeous home for rent. Renovated In 2003. Beautiful entry foyer leading to gourmet chefs EIK + living rm. Formal dining rm overlooking deck w/sliders 2 private yard. 1/2 Bath. Walk-up to family rm or a br.
Results within 5 miles of Rockville Centre
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
East Garden City
11 Units Available
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,640
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,535
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Garden City
8 Units Available
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,755
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
West Hempstead
8 Units Available
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,615
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Central District
2 Units Available
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$4,427
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Valley Stream
2 Units Available
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,597
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Elmont
1 Unit Available
21 Gotham Ave
21 Gotham Avenue, Elmont, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
HOUSE FOR RENT IN ELMONT - Property Id: 191286 Whole house for rent in Elmont. Living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Hardwood floors and lots of storage space. Close to all. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Elmont
1 Unit Available
19 Interstate Street
19 I Street, Elmont, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
1900 sqft
A gorgeous colonial, all newly renovated with a beautiful decor. New kitchen with new appliances, new bathrooms, new windows, molding, doors hardware and new flooring.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Mineola
1 Unit Available
205 Mineola Blvd
205 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mineola 1 Bed 1.5 Baths all updated with hardwood floors and wall to wall carpeting in master.Featuring Updated baths & SS appliances with new granite with balcony and parking.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
410 Jericho Turnpike
410 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Recently renovated two bedroom, one bathroom apartment located in the heart of New Hyde Park. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Large living room leads to kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Rosedale
1 Unit Available
259-11 149th Ave Avenue
259-11 149th Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 3 bedroom apartment in the heart of Rosedale, Large Living Room Formal Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Large Master bedrooms, Hard Wood floor throughout, Closets in each bedroom, and for storage.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Central District
1 Unit Available
125 E Broadway
125 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury High Rise Building Located In The Heart Of Long Beach, Ny Seconds To The Beach And Minutes To Lirr. South Facing, Large 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Pvt Laundry, Gas Fireplace, Wood Floors, Ample Closets, Private Deck & Beautiful Oceanviews.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
265 W Fulton St
265 West Fulton Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
Large Top Floor 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Including Master Bedrooms. Enjoy Hardwood Floors Throughout, Private Deck, Ample Closets, Ample Sunlight, One Car Driveway and Pets Allowed.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
1008 Central Avenue
1008 Central Avenue, Woodmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment with Washer/Dryer.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Hewlett
1 Unit Available
377 Hewlett Parkway
377 Hewlett Parkway, Hewlett, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Move Right In Immaculate 3 Bedroom Colonial in School District #14, Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen & Bathroom, Nice Backyard, Close to Railroad, Shopping & Houses of Worship.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Hewlett
1 Unit Available
16 New Street
16 New Street, Hewlett, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
Totally Renovated 2 BR Apartment with Washer/Dryer in the Heart of Hewlett. Kitchen with Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors, 2 A/C Units, Recessed Lighting, Close to Railroad, Shopping & Houses of Worship.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Westholme South
1 Unit Available
606 W Walnut Street
606 West Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
LONG BEACH -Prime Westholme area near the Beach, main floor 4 room apartment: living room, kitchen with breakfast nook, 2 bedrooms, private washer and dryer, high ceilings, parquet hard wood floors, convenient to public transportation.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
132 W Market St
132 West Market Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 2 BR, 1 BA W HARDWOOD FLOORS. FULLY RENOVATED IN 2017.
City Guide for Rockville Centre, NY

"Almost every house in this village has been redone or close to it. It's beautiful, and the downtown is much more vibrant than when I was a kid." (Francis Murray, Mayor of Rockville Centre)

Although Rockville Centre is officially an incorporated village, "centre" is a fitting description as this community doesn't quite fit the Long Island definition of a town, city or village: it's more a combination of the three. It's a small, unique community in the town of Hempstead, with a population of about 24,568 people. Rockville Centre is only one of three communities in Long Island that is self-sufficient enough to provide its own electricity. As a result, the village was the only one that still had lights burning after superstorm Sandy struck. The village is ranked as one of the safest areas in New York, and residents report that police and emergency services are usually on the scene within minutes. The weather is typical for Long Island, with hot summers and cold winters, so look for both heating and cooling installations during your search for rental housing. The fact that Rockville Centre is such a charming place and close to all the main New York attractions really adds to its appeal. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Rockville Centre, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rockville Centre renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

