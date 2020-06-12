/
3 bedroom apartments
131 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rockville Centre, NY
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Rockville Centre
1 Unit Available
467 Hempstead Avenue
467 Hempstead Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
Lovely Colonial in Old Canterbury of Rockville Center.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Rockville Centre
1 Unit Available
169 Maple Avenue
169 Maple Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
3 Bedroom Apartment on the second floor of the 2 story building. Close to public transportation, shopping and restaurant.
Results within 1 mile of Rockville Centre
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
65 Allen St
65 Allen Street, Hempstead, NY
WHOLE HOUSE 4 B/R 1 BATH OKAY FOR DAYCARE - Property Id: 186487 Beautifully Renovated Cape On Tree Line Street. Cozy Living Room, Beautiful Formal Dining Room, Great Eat In Kitchen, Full Basement For Storage And Utilities.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Malverne
1 Unit Available
180 Rolling St
180 Rolling Street, Malverne, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2175 sqft
3 br house for rent - Property Id: 250285 Totally Renovated Home w/ All High-End Upgrades! This Home Boasts a Custom Kitchen w/ Quartz Ctrps/ SS Appls (Frig w/ Wifi), 2 Brand New Baths (1 w/ Jacuzzi & 1 w/ Body Jets), Living Rm w/ Fpl, 3 Huge Bdrms
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
140 Atlantic Avenue
140 Atlantic Avenue, Oceanside, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautiful large spacious townhouse, Eat in Kitchen, Living Room w/ FP, Dining Room, 1/2 Bath, WI Laundry Rm, deck w/ Gas BBQ, Master Bedroom w/ Full large Bath, Stall Shower and separate Tub, WI Closet, Bedroom, Bedroom Full Bath, Full finished
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Lynbrook
1 Unit Available
27 Park Place
27 Park Place, Lynbrook, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated 4 bedroom apartment in Lynbrook School District 20. Kitchen, new bathroom, Living Room Dining room combination. Wood floors throughout. Large walk up attic for storage. New windows.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Lynbrook
1 Unit Available
114 Atlantic Avenue
114 Atlantic Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
One of a kind, beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo, with a large terrace and storage unit. Tons of natural light, perfect for entertaining. Great layout and well kept. Blue Ribbon Lynbrook School district #20.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
84 Evans Avenue
84 Evans Avenue, Oceanside, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1084 sqft
Completely Redone. 3 bed 1.5 bath Ranch. large living rm, EIK, master w/half bath Hi Hats, Ceiling Fans. Plenty of storage. Huge Yard, Close To Lirr. Immediate Occupancy. Small Dogs Considered. NO CATS.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
385 Silver Lane
385 Silver Ln, Oceanside, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Newly Renovated Ranch House. 2/3 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath. Kitchen, LR/DR, Washer/Dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Lynbrook
1 Unit Available
128 Hempstead Avenue
128 Hempstead Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
Sun-filled, gorgeous home for rent. Renovated In 2003. Beautiful entry foyer leading to gourmet chefs EIK + living rm. Formal dining rm overlooking deck w/sliders 2 private yard. 1/2 Bath. Walk-up to family rm or a br.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
7 Taft Ave
7 Taft Avenue, Hempstead, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful first floor, 3 bedrooms, one bathroom, nice size kitchen, newly painted bedrooms and living room bright apartment, use of the yard. Close to all
Results within 5 miles of Rockville Centre
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
East Garden City
17 Units Available
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,732
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
East Garden City
13 Units Available
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,580
2002 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
450 W Valley Stream Boulevard
450 West Valley Stream Boulevard, Valley Stream, NY
2 Level House (1st Floor and 2nd Floor Only, No Basement Access).Spacious Room Throughout this Lovely Detach Expanded Tudor/Colonial. Main Level features LR w/fplc, FDR, Modern Kit, 1/2 Bath, Additional Large Extension Can Be Family Room or Bedroom.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mineola
1 Unit Available
33 Wisteria Avenue
33 Wisteria Avenue, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Totally Updated 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath - Welcome to Wisteria Avenue. Please see video tour at www.rpmlandmark.com. click on "search rentals". This classic 3 bedroom 2.5 bath colonial has been totally updated.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Elmont
1 Unit Available
21 Gotham Ave
21 Gotham Avenue, Elmont, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
HOUSE FOR RENT IN ELMONT - Property Id: 191286 Whole house for rent in Elmont. Living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Hardwood floors and lots of storage space. Close to all. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Uniondale
1 Unit Available
152 Walton Ave
152 Walton Avenue, Uniondale, NY
For Rent by Owner - Uniondale Walk Hofstra - Property Id: 282221 For rent by owner walk Hofstra University and Nassau Coliseum. 4 large bedrooms, 2 baths, finished basement with 2 addition rooms and 1-1/2 car detached garage.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Lido Beach
1 Unit Available
44 Matlock St
44 Matlock Street, Lido Beach, NY
can be furnished or unfurnished
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Elmont
1 Unit Available
19 Interstate Street
19 I Street, Elmont, NY
A gorgeous colonial, all newly renovated with a beautiful decor. New kitchen with new appliances, new bathrooms, new windows, molding, doors hardware and new flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
42 E Hawthorne Avenue
42 East Hawthorne Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
Price Reduced!!! Diamond Condition for this 3 BR 2 Full Baths Apt, Spacious Living Room, Modern Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Two Door Fridge, Dishwasher, Granite Counter Tops.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Elmont
1 Unit Available
129 Meacham Avenue
129 Meacham Avenue, Elmont, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Walk Up apartment, Eat in Kitchen, Living Room, Bedroom, Bedroom, Bedroom, One Full bath,
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
East End North
1 Unit Available
450 E Harrison St
450 East Harrison Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Long Beach: East End Upper 3 Br, 2 bath apt washer/dryer 1 car space, some use of the yard. 1mos no pets.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Rosedale
1 Unit Available
259-11 149th Ave Avenue
259-11 149th Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 3 bedroom apartment in the heart of Rosedale, Large Living Room Formal Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Large Master bedrooms, Hard Wood floor throughout, Closets in each bedroom, and for storage.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
265 W Fulton St
265 West Fulton Street, Long Beach, NY
Large Top Floor 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Including Master Bedrooms. Enjoy Hardwood Floors Throughout, Private Deck, Ample Closets, Ample Sunlight, One Car Driveway and Pets Allowed.
