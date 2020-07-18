All apartments in Rensselaer County
Find more places like 5 TAYLORS LA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rensselaer County, NY
/
5 TAYLORS LA
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

5 TAYLORS LA

5 Taylors Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5 Taylors Lane, Rensselaer County, NY 12094

Amenities

oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
stand alone home with 2 bedrooms 1 and a half baths with an office on over a acre on a dead end road. Cant beat the privacy here. schedule and appointment today. No pets. No smoking. Well over a 1000 Square feet from expansion.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 TAYLORS LA have any available units?
5 TAYLORS LA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rensselaer County, NY.
Is 5 TAYLORS LA currently offering any rent specials?
5 TAYLORS LA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 TAYLORS LA pet-friendly?
No, 5 TAYLORS LA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rensselaer County.
Does 5 TAYLORS LA offer parking?
No, 5 TAYLORS LA does not offer parking.
Does 5 TAYLORS LA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 TAYLORS LA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 TAYLORS LA have a pool?
No, 5 TAYLORS LA does not have a pool.
Does 5 TAYLORS LA have accessible units?
No, 5 TAYLORS LA does not have accessible units.
Does 5 TAYLORS LA have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 TAYLORS LA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 TAYLORS LA have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 TAYLORS LA does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenbush Terrace
95 Gilligan Rd
East Greenbush, NY 12061
Highland Creek
2 Newbury Drive
Rensselaer County, NY 12180
Oak Hill
6601 Oak Hill Cir
Rensselaer, NY 12144

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Springfield, MAAlbany, NYSaratoga Springs, NYCohoes, NYWestfield, MASchenectady, NYChicopee, MANorthampton, MASimsbury Center, CTGreenfield Town, MA
Niskayuna, NYBallston Spa, NYRensselaer, NYEast Greenbush, NYWestmere, NYNorth Amherst, MACollinsville, CTVoorheesville, NYGreen Island, NYTroy, NY
Watervliet, NYBennington, VTRotterdam, NYHudson, NYCatskill, NYRhinebeck, NYKingston, NYTorrington, CTFairview, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Greenfield Community CollegeSpringfield College
Western New England UniversityRensselaer Polytechnic Institute
The College of Saint Rose