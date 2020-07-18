24 S BRIDGE - APT 1 ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

This refurbished apartment is in the Union Street Historic District, a 1-bedroom with office space located on Bridge Street with walkable amenities just a couple blocks from Main Street, Rossi's Deli, Zeus Brewing, and multiple City Parks. Five blocks from the Poughkeepsie Metro North Train Station. Also has a newly finished basement with a washer/dryer hookup and private parking available for purchase. Credit and background checks are required. No pets or smoking. Available immediately.