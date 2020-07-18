All apartments in Poughkeepsie
Last updated July 18 2020 at 12:16 PM

24 S BRIDGE - APT 1 ST

24 South Bridge Street · (845) 625-8727
Location

24 South Bridge Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
This refurbished apartment is in the Union Street Historic District, a 1-bedroom with office space located on Bridge Street with walkable amenities just a couple blocks from Main Street, Rossi's Deli, Zeus Brewing, and multiple City Parks. Five blocks from the Poughkeepsie Metro North Train Station. Also has a newly finished basement with a washer/dryer hookup and private parking available for purchase. Credit and background checks are required. No pets or smoking. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

