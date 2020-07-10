/
apartments with washer dryer
21 Apartments for rent in Poughkeepsie, NY with washer-dryer
18 DANIELS CT
18 Daniels Court, Poughkeepsie, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2116 sqft
Darling Cape ,pretty corner lot. must have good credit.Tenant to compensate their agent !BEFORE MAKING APPOINTMENT :please send COVID phase 2 form, credit report
147 UNION - APT 1 ST
147 Union St, Poughkeepsie, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,350
800 sqft
This newly renovated apartment is in the Union Street Historic District, a 1-bedroom with office space located on the corner of S Perry and Union Street, enjoy walkable amenities just one block from Main Street, Rossi's Deli, Zeus Brewing, and
College Hill
155 N CLINTON ST
155 North Clinton Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Updated two bedroom apartment, offering granite counter top, washer/dryer, spacious bedrooms and off street parking. Heat and hot water Included. You will not be disappointed.
160 ACADEMY ST
160 Academy Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
WELL-MAINTAINED 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH END UNIT IN EXECUTIVE TOWERS, A HIGH-RISE BUILDING WITH DOORMAN SERVICE JUST MINUTES FROM ROUTE 9, SHOPPING, HOSPITALS, TRAINS & COLLEGES.
147 S PERRY - APT 2 ST
147 South Perry Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
800 sqft
This newly renovated apartment is in the Union Street Historic District, a 2-bedroom located on the corner of S Perry and Union Street, enjoy walkable amenities just one block from Main Street, Rossi's Deli, Zeus Brewing, and multiple City Parks.
10 WORRALL AVE
10 Worrall Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
SECOND FLOOR 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT W/FRESH PAINT & HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. LIVING ROOM & LARGE FORMAL DINING ROOM. UPDATED EAT-IN KITCHEN W/NEWER APPLIANCES. OFFICE ALCOVE W/PORCH ACCESS FOR OUTDOOR ENJOYMENT. BRAND NEW WASHER/DRYER IN-UNIT.
2 WORRALL AVE
2 Worrall Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1150 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT W/ABUNDANT CHARACTER & CHARM. ORNATE MOLDING & TRIM, ATTRACTIVE BUILT-IN CABINETRY & HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. LARGE KITCHEN W/STAINLESS APPLIANCES & PANTRY. WASHER & DRYER ON PREMISES. BASEMENT STORAGE AVAILABLE.
Results within 1 mile of Poughkeepsie
2740 SOUTH RD E6
2740 South Rd, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
850 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH SECOND FLOOR CONDO W/HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED. LARGE KITCHEN/DINING ROOM COMBO W/BALCONY ACCESS. WASHER & DRYER IN-UNIT. CONVENIENT LOCATION JUST MINUTES FROM IBM, SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, TRAINS & MID-HUDSON BRIDGE.
Results within 5 miles of Poughkeepsie
11 Reynolds Way
11 Reynolds Way, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
643 sqft
Cute, clean, private 1 bedroom renovated cottage with nice sized bedroom and living room living room, air conditioning and an eat in kitchen. The landlord will also be leaving a washer and dryer for your use.
Spackenkill
8 LUDLOW DRIVE
8 Ludlow Drive, Spackenkill, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1650 sqft
MULTIPLE OFFERS...2019 RENOVATION! Beautiful Spackenkill Brick 2 Bedroom Ranch near the cul-de-sac. Living Room/Dining Area Combo with refinished Hardwoods.
Fairview
20 WINDSOR COURT
20 Windsor Court, Fairview, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2036 sqft
Enjoy the peace and quiet of this beautiful end unit townhome. The space can accommodate a family with multiple interests. Freshly painted of neutral tones lends itself to many designs and creative decor.
141 PINEBROOK DR
141 Pinebrook Drive, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1881 sqft
IMPECCABLY MAINTAINED 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE IN PINEBROOK ESTATES. BRIGHT OPEN FLOOR PLAN. BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES THAT OPENS INTO SPACIOUS LIVING AND DINING AREA.
10 HUSKY HILL RD
10 Husky Hill Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
No more showings, deposit accepted. One-of-a-kind Cape Cod exudes character and charm, offering privacy and a fenced in yard.
Results within 10 miles of Poughkeepsie
827 HUNTINGTON DR
827 Huntington Drive, Merritt Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2795 sqft
Luxury rental at Van Wyck Meadows. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit features open floor plan gleaming hardwood floors. Family room with gas fireplace, light and bright kitchen with new stainless appliances, and granite counter tops.
15 KYLE CT
15 Kyle Court, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2760 sqft
Privacy? Check. Great location? Check. Spacious & updated? Check, check. Come take a look at this beautiful contemporary set back off a private, dead-end road. Situated on 1.
Marlboro
24 HUDSON TERR
24 Hudson Terrace, Marlboro, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Video Tour Available.
804 HUNTINGTON DR
804 Huntington Drive, Merritt Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2000 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS TOWNHOME IN THE VAN WYCK MEADOWS ,YOU MUST SEE THIS SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHS.
307 WILDWOOD DRIVE
307 Wildwood Drive, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1468 sqft
Perfect Location, Ranch Style Home with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, Except Cable, Phone & Garbage Collection (garbage collection is $67 bi-monthly.
185 OSBORNE HILL%
185 Osborne Hill Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1020 sqft
Brand new down to the studs. Totally gutted and rehabbed 2 bedroom unit. Ground level, but light and bright. Radiant heat flooring in bathroom. Freshly painted, new sheetrock throughout. Bright LED lighting. Front loading wash and dryer in the unit.
Brinckerhoff
308 AUBURN CT
308 Auburn Court, Brinckerhoff, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1785 sqft
This tri-level, sunny end unit townhouse is pristine and ready for you! It offers an updated kitchen and bathrooms, central AC, and 1car garage.
Myers Corner
96 ARDMORE DR
96 Ardmore Drive, Myers Corner, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1900 sqft
No More Showings, deposit accepted. Wonderful Split level home featuring 3 bedrooms and updated 1 1/2 baths. The kitchen has been beautifully updated with high end appliances, quartz counter tops and cork flooring.
