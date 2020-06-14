/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:00 PM
12 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Poughkeepsie, NY
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
57 S HAMILTON ST
57 South Hamilton Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,025
550 sqft
Attractive Southside of Poughkeepsie rental offering 1 bedroom, high ceiling, ample natural light, natural gas for cooking, fresh paint and more. Heat, Hot Water, off street parking, and maintenance are included.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
College Hill
1 Unit Available
76 NORTH CLINTON APT 1
76 North Clinton Street, Poughkeepsie, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,200
648 sqft
FRESHLY PAINTED ONE BEDROOM (LEGALLY A TWO BEDROOM)UNIT ON FIRST FLOOR OF A 3 FAMILY HOME!! PETS ON CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH ADDTL 50.00 MO. TENANT TO PAY THEIR OWN UTILITIES WATER AND GARBAGE INCLUDED IN RENT
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Highland
1 Unit Available
58 Bellevue Drive
58 Bellevue Road, Highland, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Sweet spacious Cottage located in the lovely hamlet of Highland. Features a 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath and an additional room that could be used as 2nd bedroom or home office.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Fairview
1 Unit Available
51 CREEK RD
51 Creek Road, Fairview, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,295
760 sqft
Very nice and well kept complex, heat ,hot water included
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Fairview
1 Unit Available
3726 ALBANY POST RD E4
3726 Albany Post Road, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,150
600 sqft
HEAT AND HOT WATER IS INCLUDED WITH THIS SECOND FLOOR ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT WHICH INCLUDES HEAT & HOT WATER. A FULL RENTAL APPLICATION & REFERENCES ARE NECESSARY.
Last updated June 14 at 07:08pm
$
Fishkill Village
7 Units Available
Village at Merritt Park
80 Jefferson Blvd, Fishkill, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,640
791 sqft
Our unique 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes include stylish kitchens, breakfast bars, remodeled baths, balconies or patios and 9-foot ceilings. Some even have fireplaces.
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
New Paltz Village
10 Units Available
New Paltz Gardens
21 Colonial Dr, New Paltz, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,235
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at New Paltz Gardens in New Paltz. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
2 Units Available
Hyde Park Heights
107 E Market St, Bldg. 9 Rental Office, Hyde Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,385
660 sqft
Thank you for your interest in our community! Hyde Park Heights offers beautifully appointed 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in a tranquil setting but still within short drive to major employers, and short driving distance to dining and shopping.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
2138 ROUTE 44
2138 Route 44, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
$850
400 sqft
Lovely one bedroom unit featuring living room/dining area, kitchen and full bath. Tenant pays for electric and cable. Close to TSP, the village of Pleasant Valley and shopping. Tenant pays renting agent's fee.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Hyde Park Village
1 Unit Available
22 MAIN ST
22 Main Street, Hyde Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,275
600 sqft
Conveniently located 1 bedroom, 1 bath, second floor apartment for rent in a beautiful old Victorian home on national historic register.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Hopewell Junction
1 Unit Available
447 ROUTE 376 SUITE 5
447 New York Highway 376, Hopewell Junction, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,275
660 sqft
Tennat just moved out. ...MOVE IN TODAY ..3 ROOM APT. *** FREE HEAT ...FREE ELECTRIC.. FREE HOT WATER .. FREE CENTRAL AIR...1ST. FLOOR APT. WITH PRIVATE ENTRANCE .MBR CAN FIT KING SIZED BED. ... LR & DR COMBO,NEW KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS..
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Brinckerhoff
1 Unit Available
8 ADDISON RD
8 Addison Road, Brinckerhoff, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
800 sqft
1 Bedroom apt. Located within residential home with a 2nd room connected that can also be used as a great office space. Very spacious living room with 1 full bath. Wonderful, quiet neighborhood with great backyard space and patio for entertaining.
