pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:05 AM
15 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Poughkeepsie, NY
College Hill
Corlies Manor
35 Flannery Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
725 sqft
Welcome to Corlies Manor! Close to everything and far from expense. We offer on & two bedroom apartment homes in a warm setting at very attractive prices heat and hot water included.
472 Maple St. - A16
472 Maple St, Poughkeepsie, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
598 sqft
Newly constructed 1 bedroom apartment. Layout is included in pictures.
2 WORRALL AVE
2 Worrall Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1150 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT W/ABUNDANT CHARACTER & CHARM. ORNATE MOLDING & TRIM, ATTRACTIVE BUILT-IN CABINETRY & HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. LARGE KITCHEN W/STAINLESS APPLIANCES & PANTRY. WASHER & DRYER ON PREMISES. BASEMENT STORAGE AVAILABLE.
Hyde Park Village
16 PARKER AVE
16 Parker Avenue, Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
OWNER PAYS HEAT AND HOT WATER,LAWN & LEAF CLEANUP,FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT AND LIGHTING, NICE BACKYARD, OFF STREET PARKING. TENANT NEEDS TO HAVE CREDIT SCORE AVAILABLE AND FILL OUT APPLICATION.No Smoking possibly a small dog or cat wit owners approval.
Spackenkill
8 LUDLOW DRIVE
8 Ludlow Drive, Spackenkill, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1650 sqft
MULTIPLE OFFERS...2019 RENOVATION! Beautiful Spackenkill Brick 2 Bedroom Ranch near the cul-de-sac. Living Room/Dining Area Combo with refinished Hardwoods.
Haviland
40 HAVILAND RD
40 Haviland Road, Haviland, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,150
650 sqft
HYDE PARK MANOR IS OFFERING THIS FIRST FLOOR ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH HEAT & HOT WATER INCLUDED & PLENTY PARKING SPACE! PETS ALLOWED (NO AGGRESSIVE BREED DOGS PLEASE) AT OWNER'S DISCRETION WITH ADDITIONAL FEE PER MONTH**RENTAL APPLICATION AND
Fairview
3726 ALBANY POST RD E2
3726 Albany Post Road, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,175
600 sqft
HEAT AND HOT WATER IS INCLUDED WITH THIS FIRST FLOOR ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. A COMPLETE RENTAL APPLICATION & REFERENCES ARE NECESSARY.
1344 ROUTE 44
1344 Route 44, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1900 sqft
Pets will be assessed on a case by case basis
165 OVERLOOK ROAD
165 Overlook Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1862 sqft
Introducing the brand new LAGRANGE FARMS AT OVERLOOK community with rental units available starting 1/1/20.
New Paltz Village
New Paltz Gardens
21 Colonial Dr, New Paltz, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,120
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
780 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at New Paltz Gardens in New Paltz. View photos, descriptions and more!
Hyde Park Heights
107 E Market St, Bldg. 9 Rental Office, Hyde Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,275
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
770 sqft
Thank you for your interest in our community! Hyde Park Heights offers beautifully appointed 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes in a tranquil setting but still within short drive to major employers, and short driving distance to dining and shopping.
Marlboro
24 HUDSON TERR
24 Hudson Terrace, Marlboro, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Video Tour Available.
307 WILDWOOD DRIVE
307 Wildwood Drive, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1468 sqft
Perfect Location, Ranch Style Home with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, Except Cable, Phone & Garbage Collection (garbage collection is $67 bi-monthly.
Wappingers Falls
21 FRANKLINDALE AVE
21 Franklindale Avenue, Wappingers Falls, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
Very convenient location in the heart of the village, only minutes from Metro North and Route 9. New oven, private back yard great for barbecues. Walkable to shopping, park, middle school. 1 block from bus stop. Available immediately.
Hyde Park Village
22 MAIN ST
22 Main Street, Hyde Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,275
600 sqft
Conveniently located 1 bedroom, 1 bath, second floor apartment for rent in a beautiful old Victorian home on national historic register.
