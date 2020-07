Amenities

This refurbished apartment is in the Union Street Historic District, a 1-bedroom located on Union Street with walkable amenities just a couple blocks from Main Street, Rossi's Deli, Zeus Brewing, and multiple City Parks. Five blocks from the Poughkeepsie Metro North Train Station. Off Street Parking available for purchase. Credit and background checks are required. No pets or smoking. Available immediately.