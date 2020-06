Amenities

8-12 month rental! Peaceful Antique home situated on a hilltop overlooking the boating Harbor of Port Jefferson and easily accessible to the shops/restaurants and parks of the Village. 4 bedroom 1.5 bath home features many period details and is an ideal retreat or comfortable nest within the Port Jefferson School District. Washer/Dryer and Dishwasher included. Landlord maintains grounds, tenant responsible for utilities. Clean and comfy and ready for immediate occupancy!