Classic Circa Home in the heart of Port Jefferson Village offers some of the most spectacular views of Port Jefferson Harbor and Long Island Sound.. This home has been beautifully renovated with updates to gas heating, central air conditioning, kitchen and baths while maintaining original charm. Freshly painted, newly finished floors. Spacious Kitchen-Great Room opens to deck and large level back yard with panoramic views of the Harbor and all of its activity. Inviting front porch welcomes you in to Formal Living with gas fireplace and Formal Dining Room that retain the classic floor plan and feel. This spacious 3/4 Bedroom 2 Bath home has a walk up attic and full basement offering beyond ample storage and options. Village amenities No Pets No Smoking All showings follow CDC and NYSAR rules