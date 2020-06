Amenities

recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Like New / Full Accommodations For Summer Enjoyment / 3 +Bedroom -Living Room-Sundeck With Barbecue /3 Bathrooms/ Large Full Kitchen/ Pvt Back Yard / Steps To All/ Walk To Pvt Ocean Beach ... 45 Minutes Nyc ... Wall To All Your Favorite Spots / Enjoy Your Summer At The Beach!!! Point Lookouts Finest Renovated Beach Homes!!! Terms subject to change with or without notice.