Pelham Manor, NY
915 Wynnewood Road
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:55 AM

915 Wynnewood Road

915 Wynnewood Road · (914) 806-2454
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

915 Wynnewood Road, Pelham Manor, NY 10803

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit H4 · Avail. now

$4,400

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1580 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Located in a lovely prewar building in Pelham Manor, this charming and bright two bedroom, two and half bath apartment boasts high ceilings, original herringbone hardwood floors and steel casement windows. This unit was renovated to perfection with an open kitchen, walk in closets, high velocity central air, gas fireplace and Art TV-Samsung Frame with Sonos Playbar. One assigned indoor parking space is $100 monthly. The exterior of the apartment complex includes a large terrace and a beautifully landscaped garden with seating and grills available to all residents. Located across the street from the Pelham Country Club, this apartment is near shops and Metro North. Agent owned. Apartment may be rented furnished upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 Wynnewood Road have any available units?
915 Wynnewood Road has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 915 Wynnewood Road have?
Some of 915 Wynnewood Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 Wynnewood Road currently offering any rent specials?
915 Wynnewood Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 Wynnewood Road pet-friendly?
No, 915 Wynnewood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pelham Manor.
Does 915 Wynnewood Road offer parking?
Yes, 915 Wynnewood Road does offer parking.
Does 915 Wynnewood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915 Wynnewood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 Wynnewood Road have a pool?
No, 915 Wynnewood Road does not have a pool.
Does 915 Wynnewood Road have accessible units?
No, 915 Wynnewood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 915 Wynnewood Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 915 Wynnewood Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 915 Wynnewood Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 915 Wynnewood Road has units with air conditioning.
