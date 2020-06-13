915 Wynnewood Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking bbq/grill garage

Located in a lovely prewar building in Pelham Manor, this charming and bright two bedroom, two and half bath apartment boasts high ceilings, original herringbone hardwood floors and steel casement windows. This unit was renovated to perfection with an open kitchen, walk in closets, high velocity central air, gas fireplace and Art TV-Samsung Frame with Sonos Playbar. One assigned indoor parking space is $100 monthly. The exterior of the apartment complex includes a large terrace and a beautifully landscaped garden with seating and grills available to all residents. Located across the street from the Pelham Country Club, this apartment is near shops and Metro North. Agent owned. Apartment may be rented furnished upon request.