Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated range refrigerator

Huge house in a very private setting.Away from all and yet close to shopping and restaurants. New baths.New Kitchen,new roof, new heating, freshly painted!! Renowned Jericho schools with excellent on line learning!! Price already reduced to reflect new market conditions!! Available for immediate occupancy!! Virtual Tour available by appointment!