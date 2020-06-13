/
/
old westbury
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:42 PM
158 Apartments for rent in Old Westbury, NY
Old Westbury
75 Bacon Road
75 Bacon Road, Old Westbury, NY
8 Bedrooms
$20,000
9000 sqft
Set Behind Gated Entry on 4 quiet acres w IG Pool,this Magnificent 9yr old Estate Offers Unparalleled Luxury, Spacious Formal Rms w Fireplaces, w Fabulous Chef's Kitchen opens to large Den,1st Flr MasterSuite & Second Floor Jr Master plus 4/5
Old Westbury
242 Store Hill Road
242 Store Hill Road, Old Westbury, NY
6 Bedrooms
$11,000
5800 sqft
Huge house in a very private setting.Away from all and yet close to shopping and restaurants. New baths.
Old Westbury
2 Old Wagon Lane
2 Old Wagon Lane, Old Westbury, NY
6 Bedrooms
$20,000
6500 sqft
Old Westbury. Pristine Colonial Set On Over 4 Flat & Serene Acres. Custom Designed Home w/ Large Principal Rooms & Built w/ Sharp Attention To Details. New Modern Large Pool House W/Kitchen, Bath, & Gas Fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Old Westbury
Mineola
33 Wisteria Avenue
33 Wisteria Avenue, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Totally Updated 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath - Welcome to Wisteria Avenue. Please see video tour at www.rpmlandmark.com. click on "search rentals". This classic 3 bedroom 2.5 bath colonial has been totally updated.
Westbury
160 Post Avenue
160 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY
Studio
$1,000
at the center of Village Westbury ,Commercial office Room (space) located on the second Floor Prime LOcation Near rail Rd Bus stop And Shoping center.
Mineola
138 Jerome Avenue
138 Jerome Avenue, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Updated Apartment with Eat-In Kitchen, Formal Living Room, Spacious Bedrooms, Laundry Room, Yard Space, Driveway Parking, Close TO LIRR, Close to Shopping and Much, Much More.
Jericho
277 Vista Drive
277 Vista Drive, Jericho, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2262 sqft
Newport Model featuring three Bedrooms and two and a half baths, main floor Family Room, Atrium, EIK plus large Living and Dining Rooms.
Westbury
135 Post Avenue
135 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Rental Subject to Condo Rules & Regulations , No Pets, 1 Car Parking ONLY. I bedroom Condo apt 6th floor with Terrace, Doorman building, parking,laundry room, rec room, heat,gas, basic cable/internet included.
Mineola
220 Pershing Parkway
220 Pershing Parkway, Mineola, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1400 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom whole house rental. Fenced in yard. Use of driveway. Use of yard. Washer Dryer allowed. Close to LIJ Hospital, Winthrop Hospital and Northwell Health Manhasset. Close to Hofstra and Adelphi University.
Jericho
32 Briarcliff Road
32 Briarcliff Road, Jericho, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Cape Style On Quiet Street, this house has bright living room, 4 Bedrooms, 1.
Westbury
130 Post Avenue
130 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,600
1090 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oversized 5 Room Simplex Unit offers private south-facing terrace freshly painted new carpet in a large bedroom with Walk-in Closet, laundry located across the hall, deeded assigned indoor garage parking, gas heat own thermostats, new PTAC unit in
Westbury
289 Post Avenue, #206
289 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom Upscale Apartment in recently built(2012) 16 Unit Building Situated on Renovated Post Ave. Conveniently located near Restaurants, LIRR and shopping. Washer and Dryer on Premises in Basement. Gym in Basement.
Mineola
248 Mckinley Pky
248 Mckinley Parkway, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
Large Eat in kitchen, Living Room, 3 small bedrooms, Full bath Two car garage plus storage room in 4 family house
Results within 5 miles of Old Westbury
Verified
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,615
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified
East Garden City
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,709
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,307
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,727
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified
$
Glen Cove
Avalon at Glen Cove
1100 Avalon Sq, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,290
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,760
992 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1301 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Pratt Boulevard/Route 107, with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include on-site pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Verified
East Garden City
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,640
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,530
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,610
2002 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Verified
$
Garden City
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
Studio
$2,378
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,599
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,745
1136 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
Verified
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,755
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified
$
Glen Cove
Harbor Landing
350 Herb Hill Road, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,644
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,745
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,659
1117 sqft
Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing’s amenity-rich residences offer a modern, comfortable, waterside lifestyle with the parkland and promenade just outside its doors.
Verified
Mineola
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,295
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,780
1191 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train
Port Washington
26 South Bayles Avenue
26 South Bayles Avenue, Port Washington, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
750 sqft
One bedroom one bath apt with large EIK with pvt balcony near train and town with off street parking More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/port-washington-ny?lid=12957874 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5458542)
East Meadow
2377 Lancaster Street
2377 Lancaster Street, East Meadow, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
1400 sqft
Updated 4 BR Cape! - Completely renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath cape. Eat in Kitchen features new cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Living room features wood floors and lots of natural light.
Hempstead
40 W Marshall St 1&2
40 West Marshall Street, Hempstead, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
1500 sqft
Unit 1&2 Available 07/01/20 40 W. Marshall St. - Property Id: 300751 This Home on W Marshall St, Hempstead, NY is a furnished, single family home that contains 1,500 sq ft and was built in 1951. It contains 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Old Westbury rentals listed on Apartment List is $17,000.
Some of the colleges located in the Old Westbury area include LIU Brooklyn, Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology, Brooklyn Law School, CUNY Kingsborough Community College, and CUNY LaGuardia Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
