Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Newly renovated Beachfront home in Old Field. It Feature two Master Bedrooms on main floor, two additional Bedrooms and a loft on the second floor. 3 car garage, Solar panels/Generator and many Extras! This home is situated on a Magnificent 3.78 Acre Waterfront property on Long Island Sound with Ig pool and private Cabana.