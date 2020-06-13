/
62 Apartments for rent in Old Field, NY📍
1 of 14
43 Crane Neck Road
43 Crane Neck Road, Old Field, NY
5 Bedrooms
$8,500
Newly renovated Beachfront home in Old Field. It Feature two Master Bedrooms on main floor, two additional Bedrooms and a loft on the second floor. 3 car garage, Solar panels/Generator and many Extras! This home is situated on a Magnificent 3.
1 of 6
15 Flax Pond Woods Rd
15 Flax Pond Woods Rd, Old Field, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
3500 sqft
4 to 5 bedroom 4 full bath colonial spacious room 1st floor master bedroom with full bath or rec room nestled on 2.2 acres cul de sac street, private beach access
1 of 10
137 Old Field Road
137 Old Field Rd, Old Field, NY
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
Waterfront Colonial On Scenic Conscience Bay With Your Own Private Dock. Updated With 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, Private Drive, IG Pool and Patio/Deck,
1 of 31
The Shipyard at Port Jefferson Harbor Apartments
201 W Broadway, Port Jefferson, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,798
1314 sqft
Modern homes in a maritime-inspired community. Homes feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy use of the on-site activity room, fitness center, and roof deck. Near Harborfront Park and Port Jefferson Marina.
1 of 11
312 Washington Ave
312 Washington Avenue, St. James, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
Great home located in desirable Saint James. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. Boasts hardwood, large rooms and is 1 block from town, train and supermarket!
1 of 13
496 Route 25A
496 Route 25a, St. James, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
Lovely Maintained Victorian Colonial, Large EIK, 5 bedrooms, wall to wall & Hardwood floors, Stackable W/D, Absolutely No Pets and no Smoking, landlord maintains grounds & Grass cutting, tenant responsible for all utilities & Snow removal, Detached
1 of 12
213 Lake Ave
213 Lake Avenue, St. James, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
Oe bedroom, fresh paint, & immaculately clean, Smithtown schools, 1 month rent & 1 month security deposit upon lease signing. Private yard area in back, coin op washer, located in the heart of St. James!
1 of 7
5 Thompson Hay Path
5 Thompsons Hay Path, Setauket-East Setauket, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
4 Bedroom 2 Bath House close to SUNY, Train, Shopping. no pets no smoking, credit ck please.
1 of 5
7 Harborview Road
7 Harborview Rd, Stony Brook, NY
Studio
$1,100
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Adorable Studio With Fireplace, Bookcases, Kitchenette, Bath, Parking For One Car, Hardwood Floors. One Month Rent, One Month Broker's Fee And 1 Months Security. Close To beach. All Included But Cable And Electric. Great location!
1 of 26
10 Woodchuck Lane
10 Woodchuck Lane, Port Jefferson Station, NY
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,850
5 Bedroom House For Stony Brook . Near The University And Port Jeff Village. Beautiful Large Furnished 5 Bedroom Home With 2 Full Bathrooms Full Kitchen, Washer/Dryer, Living Room, Den, With Nicely Landscaped Fenced Yard, Deck And Large Patio.
1 of 15
401 East Main Street
401 E Main St, Port Jefferson, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Awesome totally renovated home in the heart of P J Village, with swing on the front porch! Living/Dining room, New Kithcen with SS Appliances and Granite countertops, Master bedroom with walk in closet, second bedroom, new Bathroom, Back
1 of 2
15 Wells Ln
15 Wells Lane, Stony Brook, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Quanit cottage with hardwood floors and fireplaceon tree lined street. Views of the water. Close to Stony Brook Village and restaurants
1 of 12
16 Johns Rd
16 Johns Road, Setauket-East Setauket, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Ranch on Strong's Neck w/breathtaking views of Setauket Harbor. 3 fireplaces, hardwood flrs, Chef's kitchen w/professional appliances. French doors lead to expansive deck. Furnished. Short term month to month rental. Available Sept. 1, 2020
1 of 14
129 South St
129 South Street, Port Jefferson, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Here Is Your Opportunity To Live in The Heart Of The Village! 3 BR/ 2 Bath Entire First Floor. CAC; Updated Kitchen; Wood Floors. Move in June 1
1 of 7
125 Spring St
125 Spring St, Port Jefferson, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Great Rental in Heart of Port Jeff Village! 3 Bedroom Apartment in Duplex; Walk To Everything; Port Jefferson Amenities; Currently Tenant Occupied
1 of 17
2 Beach Plum Lane
2 Beach Plum Lane, Nissequogue, NY
5 Bedrooms
$30,000
4000 sqft
Nissequogue. Escape to this hidden gem: This spectacular Hampton style waterfront home, nestled at the end of of a cul-de-sac. Take a stroll along the private beach, or dine al fresco on the wrap around deck and watch the amazing sunsets.
1 of 17
207 Grant St
207 Grant Street, Port Jefferson, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2100 sqft
8-12 month rental! Peaceful Antique home situated on a hilltop overlooking the boating Harbor of Port Jefferson and easily accessible to the shops/restaurants and parks of the Village. 4 bedroom 1.
1 of 9
23 Doris Avenue
23 Doris Avenue, Port Jefferson Station, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Vintage inline ranch.. Whole house rental!!~~ 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, Kitchen, Office, LR, DR Part Basement w/ W/D..Backyard OFF STREET Parking..Owner uses Garage/STG ~~~NEW CARPET will be installed LR/DR- NTN National tenant Network ..
1 of 25
22 Hawks Nest Rd
22 Hawks Nest Road, Stony Brook, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2067 sqft
Spacious Home Tucked Away In Secluded Property With Beautiful Nature Views, Wooden Deck And Riverstone Patio,Peace and Tranquility Surround You.
1 of 6
8 Saint George Gle Drive 8
8 Saint George Glen Dr, Setauket-East Setauket, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
4600 sqft
Amazingly spacious 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom house. This house is located in the Three Village School district and is close to Stony Brook University. Eat in Kitchen with wonderful views of the private, manicured grounds.
1 of 26
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,465
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,845
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,170
1327 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.
1 of 13
Devonshire Hills
1710 Devonshire Rd, Hauppauge, NY
Studio
$1,737
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
869 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Perfect location near Islandia, NY. Apartments have large refrigerators, microwaves, ceiling fans and dishwashers. One-site parking and landscaped grounds.
1 of 34
The Point at Pine Ridge
1 Avalon Pines Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,170
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1340 sqft
Rocky Point State Pine Preserve and three shopping malls surround one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment units. Private balconies and access to tennis court and golf course.
1 of 70
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,413
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1234 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.
