178 Apartments for rent in North New Hyde Park, NY with hardwood floors
Noted as "A Great Place to Live," North Hyde Park in New York was once home to New York's fourth royal governor - a man named Thomas Dongan. After being granted a parcel of 800 acres in the late 17th century, Dongan built an estate on the land called Dongan's Farm. However, the estate holder had to flee several years later as his prominent role no longer held weight among the locals. King James II fell from power in Ireland and England, thereby causing the governor's title and influence to be...
Eventually, the land was sold into parcels for farming, or raising cattle. However, the expanding cattle trade in the West caused area farmers to pursue other interests - probably the reason people shy away from eating meat in this area today. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for North New Hyde Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.