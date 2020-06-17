All apartments in North New Hyde Park
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

61 Durham Road

Location

61 Durham Road, North New Hyde Park, NY 11040
North New Hyde Park

Amenities

garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Detached house with 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, garage and backyard. New Hyde Park middle schools and high schools. N-22 and N-25 buses. Short drive to shopping plaza, supermarkets, parks, medical centers and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Durham Road have any available units?
61 Durham Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North New Hyde Park, NY.
Is 61 Durham Road currently offering any rent specials?
61 Durham Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Durham Road pet-friendly?
No, 61 Durham Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North New Hyde Park.
Does 61 Durham Road offer parking?
Yes, 61 Durham Road does offer parking.
Does 61 Durham Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 61 Durham Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Durham Road have a pool?
No, 61 Durham Road does not have a pool.
Does 61 Durham Road have accessible units?
No, 61 Durham Road does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Durham Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 61 Durham Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 61 Durham Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 61 Durham Road does not have units with air conditioning.
