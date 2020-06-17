61 Durham Road, North New Hyde Park, NY 11040 North New Hyde Park
Amenities
garage
range
refrigerator
parking
garage
Detached house with 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, garage and backyard. New Hyde Park middle schools and high schools. N-22 and N-25 buses. Short drive to shopping plaza, supermarkets, parks, medical centers and more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Does 61 Durham Road have any available units?
61 Durham Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North New Hyde Park, NY.
Is 61 Durham Road currently offering any rent specials?
61 Durham Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.