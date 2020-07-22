AL
Last updated July 22 2020

23 Apartments under $1,500 for rent in New Rochelle, NY

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,500 in New Rochelle is worth the extra effo... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
South Side
350 Warwick Avenue
350 Warwick Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
1 Bedroom
$925
600 sqft
Unfurnished room for rent in a a quiet and safe neighborhood. Near public transportation #42 bus and New Haven line Pelham metro north train station. Local restaurants, pizzeria, Japanese, Mexican etc. 5 min walk onto Fifth Street in a Pelham.
Results within 5 miles of New Rochelle

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
South Side
5 West 4 Street 53
5 West 4th Street, Mount Vernon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
750 sqft
Large 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 222098 Nice large 1 bedroom apartment close to all shopping schools hospitals laundry highways Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Lawrence Park
43 Bronxville Rd 1DO
43 Bronxville Rd, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,325
Great Studio! - Property Id: 292073 Great value in a great location! Super cute studio apartment! Heat and water included! Laundry in complex! Good income and credit required! Broker fee applies to this rental! Pet fees apply as well!.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
South Side
69 E 4th St
69 East 4th Street, Mount Vernon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1 Bed/ 1 Bath Spacious Room - Property Id: 317385 Great for everyone spacious, updated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom basement MountVernon, available for immediate occupation. Close walk to metro north and a short walk to the 2 and 5 trains. $1500.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Bryn Mawr
27 Manning Avenue
27 Manning Avenue, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
650 sqft
Make this cozy one bedroom apartment your next home. The unit has it's own thermostat so you control the heat. Completely move-in ready, it features new kitchen cabinetry with plenty of storage, counter top space and new appliances.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Bryn Mawr
93 Dartmouth Avenue
93 Dartmouth Avenue, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
900 sqft
Beautiful, Updated 1 bedroom,1 full bath, Eat in Kitchen Apartment with immaculate hardwood floors. Access to deck for your private enjoyment. Street Parking available. Close to Bus Stop. Utilities not included.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
218 Harrison Avenue
218 Harrison Avenue, Harrison, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
500 sqft
Great apartment in the downtown Harrison area. This unit is a 3rd floor walk up with a kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. Close to train, shops and restaurants. All utilities are included in the rent.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Southeast Yonkers
800 Bronx River Road
800 Bronx River Rd, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,500
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This unit is a one-of-a kind, an absolute delight! Units like this are almost never available for rent. The apartment is a Studio sublet in a well maintained, centrally located, coop complex. Unit will be rented furnished to one, non smoking tenant.
Results within 10 miles of New Rochelle
Last updated July 22
4 Units Available
Chickahominy
Putnam Green
31 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
Studio
$1,460
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments have air conditioning and a GE appliance package. The complex has a seasonal heated swimming pool and a playground. Private garages available. The nearby Connecticut Turnpike offers an easy commute.
Last updated April 24
1 Unit Available
University Heights
Cedar Arms
2175 Cedar Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,499
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable units with contemporary lighting, kitchen bars, hardwood flooring, and glass-fronted showers. Located across the street from the Harlem River, with water and city views. Pre-war building with elevator and laundry facilities.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Downtown Yonkers
18 Warburton Ave
18 Warburton Ave, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near The Waterfront, 1br...Just $1500. Elevator Building..Big Space Call (347) 825-4199 (RLNE4099437)

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Pemberwick
62 Caroline Pl
62 Caroline Place, Pemberwick, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Great beautiful house and a great location right on the water recently completely renovated. Only serious inquiries looking for respectful roommates

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Kingsbridge
4582 Manhattan Colleg Parkway
4582 Manhattan College Parkway, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,450
Spacious studio apartment available in Riverdale! This charming Pre-War residence has hardwood floors, southern exposures, Renovated kitchen in addition to contemporary bath.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
East Elmhurst
23-11 99 Street
23-11 99th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
600 sqft
Attic one bedroom. Completely renovated.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Flushing
142-39 38th Avenue
142-39 38th Avenue, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,400
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 142-39 38th Avenue in Queens. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Flushing
136-27 58th Avenue
136-27 58th Avenue, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,400
Bright and Spacious studio apartment located in very desirable Queensboro Hill area of Flushing. Walking distance to shops, transportation and parks.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Auburndale
195-24 39 Avenue
195-24 39th Avenue, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1 Bedroom, Living Room/Kitchen, Full Bath

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Getty Square
91 Elm St
91 Elm Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
575 sqft
Welcome to 91 Elm St Apartments This building is located steps away from the historic downtown Yonkers and offers the luxury of being conveniently located near all means of transportation & major highways. Each unit has been immaculately remolded.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
497 East 156th Street
497 East 156th Street, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,450
Amazzzzzing One Bedroom In Soundview At An Incredible Price!! On the first floor. Virtual Tour Available Upon Request Apartment Features -Everything Separated -Heat and Water Included -Huge Living Room -Live In Super

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Marble Hill
15 Fort Charles Place
15 Fort Charles Place, New York, NY
Studio
$1,400
Work space for rent in Marble Hill/Riverdale area in private home. Available March 1, 2020. Approximately 650 ft. access to refrigerator microwave sink and bathroom in common area. Owner willing to separate into three private work spaces.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Hunts Point
1275 Lafayette Avenue
1275 Lafayette Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Let's find your fit! You will be listened to and guided, step-by-step, as we work together to find not just your place, but your home.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Ludlow
404 Riverdale Ave
404 Riverdale Avenue, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,200
300 sqft
Immaculate studio located on the south side of Yonkers in a quiet, secure building with a live-in super. This unit features hardwood flooring throughout and a ceramic tiled bathroom. The apartment will be toured virtually. Check out our Video

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Kingsbridge
3130 Kingsbridge Ave Apt D
3130 Kingsbridge Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3130 Kingsbridge Ave Apt D in Bronx. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Pelham Parkway
2161 Barnes Avenue
2161 Barnes Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,238
Contact us to: 1. Arrange Contactless Access 2. Watch a Video Tour 3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent Beautiful Studio Apartment Now Available + 1 Month Free! Apartment 4A is a studio home apartment in the heart of Pelham Parkway.
City Guide for New Rochelle, NY

Welcome to New Rochelle, a fantastic New York commuter city located on the far southern edge of Westchester County. Now, let’s get started on your apartment search! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $1500 in New Rochelle, NY

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,500 in New Rochelle is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $1,500 in New Rochelle in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $1,500 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

