Last updated June 11 2020 at 2:12 PM

175 Huguenot Street

175 Huguenot Street · (914) 777-5900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

175 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY 10801
Downtown New Rochelle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1404 · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
valet service
State of the Art 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Condo Apartment in Luxury Building Located in the Heart of New Rochelle. Exquisite Open Layout Kitchen with New Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Builtin Microwave, Granite Counter Tops and Ample Wood Cabinet Space. Spacious Dining Area Leading to Bright Living Room with Brazilian Cherry Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, and Floor-to-Ceiling Windows with Magnificent Views. Master Bedroom with Generous Closet Space and Lavish Bathroom. Building Amenities Include: Garage Parking, Washer/Dryer In the Unit, 24-Hour Concierge, Indoor Swimming Pool, Outdoor Roof Deck, Theater Room, Fitness Center, Kids Play Room, Business Center, Valet Parking. Close to Town, Train, Restaurants, and Shops. In the Heart of Downtown New Rochelle Near New Rochelle Train Station, Public Library, Hospitals, Main St/North Ave Shopping Strips and New Roc City.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 Huguenot Street have any available units?
175 Huguenot Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 175 Huguenot Street have?
Some of 175 Huguenot Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 Huguenot Street currently offering any rent specials?
175 Huguenot Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 Huguenot Street pet-friendly?
No, 175 Huguenot Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Rochelle.
Does 175 Huguenot Street offer parking?
Yes, 175 Huguenot Street does offer parking.
Does 175 Huguenot Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 175 Huguenot Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 Huguenot Street have a pool?
Yes, 175 Huguenot Street has a pool.
Does 175 Huguenot Street have accessible units?
No, 175 Huguenot Street does not have accessible units.
Does 175 Huguenot Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 175 Huguenot Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 175 Huguenot Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 175 Huguenot Street does not have units with air conditioning.
