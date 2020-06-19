175 Huguenot Street

Amenities

State of the Art 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Condo Apartment in Luxury Building Located in the Heart of New Rochelle. Exquisite Open Layout Kitchen with New Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Builtin Microwave, Granite Counter Tops and Ample Wood Cabinet Space. Spacious Dining Area Leading to Bright Living Room with Brazilian Cherry Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, and Floor-to-Ceiling Windows with Magnificent Views. Master Bedroom with Generous Closet Space and Lavish Bathroom. Building Amenities Include: Garage Parking, Washer/Dryer In the Unit, 24-Hour Concierge, Indoor Swimming Pool, Outdoor Roof Deck, Theater Room, Fitness Center, Kids Play Room, Business Center, Valet Parking. Close to Town, Train, Restaurants, and Shops. In the Heart of Downtown New Rochelle Near New Rochelle Train Station, Public Library, Hospitals, Main St/North Ave Shopping Strips and New Roc City.