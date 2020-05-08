All apartments in New Cassel
87 New York Avenue · (201) 845-7300
Location

87 New York Avenue, New Cassel, NY 11590
New Cassel

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

elevator
doorman
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
Available on a weekly or monthly basis (5 night minimum, 3 month max). Very large, one bedroom apartment available in luxury prewar doorman elevator building off 5th Avenue, steps from Central Park and near NYCs best museums, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Guggenheim. Fully furnished with all amenities (I even have a crib for anyone with a baby). All rooms are large with high ceilings and crown moldings. South facing so its sunny. The bedroom has a queen size bed. There is also a pullout sofa bed in the living room. Large (for NY standards) kitchen with everything you need and separate dining nook. Its a beautiful building and apartment, should be seen! This is my home so I will be very particular about to whom I rent and we will need to speak and ideally meet beforehand. Please email me if interested and tell me a bit about yourself and why you will be in need of a short term sublet. Thank you! Tamara

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 87 have any available units?
87 has a unit available for $3,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 87 currently offering any rent specials?
87 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87 pet-friendly?
No, 87 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Cassel.
Does 87 offer parking?
No, 87 does not offer parking.
Does 87 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 87 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 87 have a pool?
No, 87 does not have a pool.
Does 87 have accessible units?
No, 87 does not have accessible units.
Does 87 have units with dishwashers?
No, 87 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 87 have units with air conditioning?
No, 87 does not have units with air conditioning.
