Available on a weekly or monthly basis (5 night minimum, 3 month max). Very large, one bedroom apartment available in luxury prewar doorman elevator building off 5th Avenue, steps from Central Park and near NYCs best museums, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Guggenheim. Fully furnished with all amenities (I even have a crib for anyone with a baby). All rooms are large with high ceilings and crown moldings. South facing so its sunny. The bedroom has a queen size bed. There is also a pullout sofa bed in the living room. Large (for NY standards) kitchen with everything you need and separate dining nook. Its a beautiful building and apartment, should be seen! This is my home so I will be very particular about to whom I rent and we will need to speak and ideally meet beforehand. Please email me if interested and tell me a bit about yourself and why you will be in need of a short term sublet. Thank you! Tamara