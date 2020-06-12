All apartments in Mount Vernon
150 Primrose Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

150 Primrose Avenue

150 Primrose Avenue · (917) 532-5804
Location

150 Primrose Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY 10552
North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Located? ONLY 2 Short Blocks to Gramatan (Mt Vernon/Fleetwood MAIN Drag) then a quick 2-3 minute walk to the Hamlet of Fleetwood = Shops, CVS, Metro North, Banks, Houses of Worship, Park, Restaurants, Dr Offices.. Short/EZ Walking distance to BOTH the Harlem & New Haven Metro North Train lines = 25 minutes to Midtown via GCS = the CENTER of the Universe! The GWB/NJ is only 8 miles away, Ct is 17 Miles/20 minutes, Midtown is 17 miles! LARGE LEGAL 2 BR w/ Newly Refinished Beautiful Hardwood Oak Floors! This NICELY Sized (CLEAN & Newly Painted) Apt is in a Legal 3 family Private House. There's **6** Rooms in all!! = (1) LR, (2) Formal Dining Room, (3) Kitchen w/New Flooring (4) Main BR, (5) A Bright/Sunny Bonus Room (6) Another BR & A Hall Bath. Situated on a Corner Property of tree lined Streets that has EZ Parking! Call Today? SEE Today! Ask For the 'Sneak Peek Video of the apt! Owner wants: 700+ Credit/Last Electric Bill/ Last 3 Rent Receipts/ Proof of Affordability -NO PETS/NO Smokers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Primrose Avenue have any available units?
150 Primrose Avenue has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 150 Primrose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
150 Primrose Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Primrose Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 150 Primrose Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Vernon.
Does 150 Primrose Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 150 Primrose Avenue does offer parking.
Does 150 Primrose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 Primrose Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Primrose Avenue have a pool?
No, 150 Primrose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 150 Primrose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 150 Primrose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Primrose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 Primrose Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 150 Primrose Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 Primrose Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
