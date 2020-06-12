150 Primrose Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking

Located? ONLY 2 Short Blocks to Gramatan (Mt Vernon/Fleetwood MAIN Drag) then a quick 2-3 minute walk to the Hamlet of Fleetwood = Shops, CVS, Metro North, Banks, Houses of Worship, Park, Restaurants, Dr Offices.. Short/EZ Walking distance to BOTH the Harlem & New Haven Metro North Train lines = 25 minutes to Midtown via GCS = the CENTER of the Universe! The GWB/NJ is only 8 miles away, Ct is 17 Miles/20 minutes, Midtown is 17 miles! LARGE LEGAL 2 BR w/ Newly Refinished Beautiful Hardwood Oak Floors! This NICELY Sized (CLEAN & Newly Painted) Apt is in a Legal 3 family Private House. There's **6** Rooms in all!! = (1) LR, (2) Formal Dining Room, (3) Kitchen w/New Flooring (4) Main BR, (5) A Bright/Sunny Bonus Room (6) Another BR & A Hall Bath. Situated on a Corner Property of tree lined Streets that has EZ Parking! Call Today? SEE Today! Ask For the 'Sneak Peek Video of the apt! Owner wants: 700+ Credit/Last Electric Bill/ Last 3 Rent Receipts/ Proof of Affordability -NO PETS/NO Smokers